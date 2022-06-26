The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

New high school on Near South Side would be good investment of taxpayer money

The area recently made history by gaining its first Asian American City Council member, and this same area should make history by being allowed to have its own high school.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE New high school on Near South Side would be good investment of taxpayer money
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop

A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

The Chicago Board of Education needs to approve the construction of a new CPS high school on the South Side near Chinatown. There’s no doubt that building a new high school in this area is both necessary and a worthwhile investment of taxpayer money.

That being said, news that the board decided to delay a vote, pending more community input and research to ensure this project gets done effectively, was also progress. Community feedback on issues such as the proposed attendance boundaries, site and overall impact, is welcome, so the process and planning is not rushed.

Construction of a project like this is certainly not cheap. But the fact that Illinois is willing to put up $50 million, nearly half the cost, in an area of high population growth that has been demanding a high school for years, makes sense.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The area recently made history by gaining its first Asian American City Council member. This same area should make history by being allowed have its own high school. Educational empowerment is just as important as political empowerment.

Investment in education and in building schools is not a zero-sum game. Nor should it be a race issue that pits one group against another.

There must be a way to accommodate valid community input without squandering the opportunity to build a new high school that offers a world of opportunity.

We should applaud the decision by the board to delay its consideration, but ultimately, this project should absolutely move forward.

Froylan Jimenez, Bridgeport, CPS civics teacher

Founding Fathers and assault rifles

It is at times like this that I wish we could engage the “Jurassic Park” genetics team to bring the Founding Fathers back. Because I for one would like to learn whether, after considering the AR-15, they would really say, “Oh, yes.People walking the streets with weapons like that was exactly what we had in mind when we wrote the Second Amendment.”

Curt Fredrikson, Mokena

Next Up In Commentary
DePaul’s Doug Bruno reflects on a Hall of a career powered — and inspired — by women
I’m a DACA recipient. Immigrants need more than a temporary fix to a broken system.
I once heard Africa calling my soul, I now hear America calling me back home
In Illinois, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks of ‘past tense’ era of abortion rights
Supreme Court takes us backwards as a nation by overturning Roe v. Wade
We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
The Latest
Officers work the scene where an infant was fatally shot on Friday in South Shore.
Crime
5-month-old girl among 4 killed, 14 others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
Cecilia Thomas was inside a car when another car approached and someone inside the second car opened fire, striking her in the head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: When I argue with my son, his fiancee bars me from seeing my grandsons
Grandparent is holding back emotions out of fear of never seeing the boys again.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
Man shot to death while leaving car in Little Italy neighborhood
The man, 32, was leaving his car in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt Road about 4:30 a.m. when he was shot twice in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire and police officials work the scene where a boy died and three children were critically injured in a fire June 26, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
News
4-year-old boy dead, 3 children critically injured in West Humboldt Park basement blaze
The fire began in the basement of a house in the 4000 block of West Potomac Avenue about 12:20 a.m., officials said.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 26, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 