Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze on Northwest Side

An extra-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a commercial building in Dunning on the Northwest Side.
The blaze started just before 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Nashville Avenue and was upgraded to a three-alarm, level one hazmat fire, Chicago fire officials said.
No injuries have been reported, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
