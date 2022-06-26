The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 26, 2022

Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze on Northwest Side

The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm, level one hazmat fire, Chicago fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze on Northwest Side
Crews battled an extra-alarm fire June 26, 2022, in Dunning.

Crews battled an extra-alarm fire June 26, 2022, in Dunning.

Chicago Fire Department

An extra-alarm fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a commercial building in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The blaze started just before 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of North Nashville Avenue and was upgraded to a three-alarm, level one hazmat fire, Chicago fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In News
At Trump rally in Illinois, Rep. Mary Miller calls reversal of Roe a ‘victory for white life’
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in West Garfield Park
Bailey’s Trump card? Ex-president gives ‘complete and total endorsement’ to downstate farmer in GOP gov race
Protect endangered species from overuse of deadly “neonic” pesticides
Advocates call on CPS to use schools as cooling centers amid scorching Chicago heat
President Biden endorses Rep. Danny Davis ahead of Tuesday primary
The Latest
Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., is welcomed to the stage by Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois on June 25, 2022.
Columnists
At Trump rally in Illinois, Rep. Mary Miller calls reversal of Roe a ‘victory for white life’
Miller and Rep. Rodney Davis are facing off in a GOP primary battle where some $12 million in outside money is flooding the 15th congressional district.
By Lynn Sweet
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
Chicago
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus in West Garfield Park
Two armed males entered the bus in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road, walked to the back and began shooting at two people on board, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump, right, ushers gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Darren Bailey to the podium at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill., on Saturday.
Politics
Bailey’s Trump card? Ex-president gives ‘complete and total endorsement’ to downstate farmer in GOP gov race
State Sen. Darren Bailey had been seeking Trump’s endorsement for months. The former president finally delivered it Saturday, telling a crowd in western Illinois, “Darren is a fearless supporter of the Second Amendment and a tireless champion of religious liberty.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Bees approach a sunflower. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said that three “neonic” pesticides are likely to adversely affect from two-thirds to more than three-fourths of America’s endangered species, including bees.
Editorials
Protect endangered species from overuse of deadly “neonic” pesticides
So-called neonics add a much smaller amount of pesticides to the environment than widespread spraying, but they are absorbed by plants, which makes the entire plant deadly to some species.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A “paletero” or ice cream vendor walks around Montrose Beach as temperatures rise to 95 degrees last week in Chicago. The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning in the city.
Chicago
Advocates call on CPS to use schools as cooling centers amid scorching Chicago heat
Heat-related injuries and deaths have been top of mind for many Chicagoans as the city reached 100-degree temperatures for the second consecutive week.
By Sun-Times staff
 