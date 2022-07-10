The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

NASCAR racing in downtown Chicago the last thing the city needs

These races would steer our city in exactly the wrong direction environmentally because they cause an obscene amount of pollution.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE NASCAR racing in downtown Chicago the last thing the city needs
NASCAR drivers practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2022, in Lexington, Ohio. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has reportedly given NASCAR the green flag to hold three straight years of stock-car races through the streets of downtown Chicago — if she wins a second term.

NASCAR drivers practice at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 8, 2022, in Lexington, Ohio. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has reportedly given NASCAR the green flag to hold three straight years of stock-car races through the streets of downtown Chicago — if she wins a second term.

Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Mayor Lightfoot’s MO appears to be implementing foolish ideas in secret, but her latest — inking an agreement for three years of downtown NASCAR races — veers toward self-parody.

In addition to the local alderperson’s concern about encouraging amateur drag racing, these races would steer our city in exactly the wrong direction environmentally.

Much has been written about the obscene amount of pollution caused by this type of auto race: By some estimates, the inefficient engines burning high octane gasoline belch out as much CO2 in a weekend of NASCAR events as several households generate in a year.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

This is in addition to the particulate matter that lodges deep in our lungs, plus the environmental burdens of manufacturing the thousands of specialized tires the racers chew through, and on and on.

Perhaps if the mayor had followed through on her promise of reinstating the city’s Department of Environment, residents and voters might have had the benefit of informed debate before the finish line was crossed.

Andrew S. Mine, Rogers Park

Dome would make Soldier Field worse

Putting a dome on Soldier Field would be like having bad plastic surgery and then trying to cover it up with more bad plasticsurgery.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Gun advocates have sold their souls

To the gun lobby and all the politicians past and present beholden to its politics that let the federal ban on assault weapons sunset, the carnage in Highland Park couldn’t have happened without you. The same goes for the shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Thanks to you, the hits just keep on coming. Your efforts to ensure anyone of legal age in the U.S. can purchase an assault-style rifle, regardless of how angry or violence-prone they may be, has made mass shootings with these weapons of war a common occurrence.

What red-blooded American can’t find a use for assault-style weapons? Whenever I go squirrel hunting, I always grab my trusty AR-15, because I know it won’t jam during crucial moments.

So go on, pat yourselves on the back for selling your souls under the delusional belief you are the true defenders of our democratic republic. As Don McLean sang, I hear Satan laughing with delight.

Peter Lucas, Highland Park

No credible reason to own an assault rifle

There’s no credible reason anyone in Illinois or this country needs to possess an assault rifle. Our founders had muskets and no police force when they drafted the Second Amendment — the notion that every American has a right to a high-capacity killing machine is preposterous.

I don’t believe we should wait a day longer to pass an assault weapons ban in the state of Illinois. Gov J.B Pritzker can call a special session of the Illinois General Assembly and get this through.

Federal appeals courts have repeatedly upheld Cook County’s assault weapons ban, which means they’re likely to uphold this one as well. Now is the time to act before the next tragedy.

Let’s get this done Illinois. Lives are at stake.

Alexander Dean, Lincoln Park

Next Up In Commentary
Only blocking assault gun access will lead to fewer mass shootings
WNBA needs some new household names to help it work its way into new households
Sky’s James Wade doesn’t need to be famous. As long as the winning continues, he’s golden
Lives lost in Highland Park shooting leave community, country reeling in grief, heartache
‘Ghana is hard,’ they say. But the people of Accra are harder
How Illinois Republican candidates benefited from the “Trump bump” visit
The Latest
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, right, holds the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, left, in the Wimbledon final.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic wins his seventh Wimbledon title
Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting, constantly chattering Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Sunday for a fourth consecutive championship at the All England Club.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan kisses the trophy after her victory against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the Wimbledon final.
Tennis
Russia takes credit for Elena Rybakina’s victory at Wimbledon
“It’s the Russian school, after all. She played here with us for a long time, and then in Kazakhstan,” Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpishchev told sports website Championat on Saturday after Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Centre Court.
By Associated Press
 
A rendering shows the $33 million intergenerational housing development proposed by The Renaissance Collaborative and Housing Opportunities and Maintenance for the Elderly in Washington Park.
Metro/State
Intergenerational housing in Washington Park could be a model across the city
Abrams Intergenerational Village would be located in the 5300 block of South Calumet Avenue across the street from The Renaissance Collaborative’s existing senior village building, which currently rents to low-income seniors.
By Manny Ramos
 
Teresa Black looks over the produce selection at the Fresh Moves mobile farmers market.
Metro/State
Mobile farmers market sees skyrocketing demand due to food insecurity, rising grocery prices
Fresh Move employees say they’ve had to double their orders from urban farms to keep up with community needs amid high grocery prices and a lack of fresh food options on the city’s South and West sides.
By Mariah Rush
 
RiverNorth.jpeg
Crime
Seven people shot in downtown Chicago over three hours early Sunday, including four in an attack in River North
The mass shooting occurred in the same block where two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago.
By Sun-Times Wire
 