The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Nation/World News Metro/State

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

In Greenwood, Indiana — south of Indianapolis — a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

Emergency personnel gather after a deadly shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Greenwood Park Mall, in Greenwood, Ind.

Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

A 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County who was legally carrying a firearm at the mall shot and killed the gunman, Ison said at a news conference.

Four of those hit by gunfire were females and one was a male, Ison said. He didn’t immediately know the specific gender or age of those who were killed.

He said a 12-year-old girl was among the two injured, both of whom are in stable condition.

Police confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 p.m. for reports of the shooting.

“The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,” Ison said.

The mass shooting was just the latest to unnerve Americans in 2022. Schools, churches, grocery stores and a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, have all become killing grounds in recent months. Still, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in individual deaths that rarely make the news.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

There was no threat to the area Sunday night, authorities said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000. Mayor Mark Myers asked for “prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said in a statement.

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

Next Up In News
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
7 killed, 2 teens among at least 15 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
A camp that saves young lives
SWAT standoff ends hours after alleged gunman opens fire near Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park
Man killed in Roseland shooting
Off-duty officer fatally shoots alleged gunman who opened fire at family reunion in South Holland
The Latest
2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Baseball Championship
Cubs
Cubs draft Oklahoma righty Cade Horton with 7th overall pick
Horton struck out 49 in his last 31 innings for the Sooners, including a 13-strikeout performance against eventual champion Mississippi at the College World Series.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Noah Schultz of Oswego East High School was the White Sox’ first-round pick in the major league draft Sunday night.
White Sox
White Sox select Oswego East pitcher Noah Schultz with with first pick in draft
The 6-9 lefty is the first high school pitcher taken by the White Sox since 2001.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Oswego East senior Noah Schultz was drafted by the White Sox in the first round of the MLB Draft.
High School Baseball
Two local high school pitchers selected in first round of MLB Draft
The White Sox picked Oswego East lefty Noah Schultz with the 26th pick. Schultz, a 6-9 Vanderbilt recruit, was the top-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2022 according to Prep Baseball Report.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago police officers at a promotion and graduation ceremony last Oct. 20.
Crime
After cluster of officer suicides, CPD’s former mental health adviser says city isn’t doing enough to help overworked cops
Alexa James, the chief executive of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago, decried the practice of canceling days off as “inhumane” and called for a sweeping plan to address psychological issues within the ranks.
By Tom Schuba
 
PITCHFORK_071822_57.JPG
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022: Day 3 Photo Gallery
The Roots, Toro Y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname perform during the Union Park fest’s final day, a day of mild temperatures and occasional rain.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Anthony Vazquez
 