2 injured when driver strikes another vehicle and house in Jefferson Park

Two people were injured when a driver struck another vehicle and a house early Monday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

The driver of a Lincoln SUV was going south about 4:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he struck a Ford SUV before colliding with a house, Chicago police said.

The driver of the Lincoln, a man whose age wasn’t known, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

A woman who was driving the Ford was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with undisclosed injuries, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations were pending.

