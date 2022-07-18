2 injured when driver strikes another vehicle and house in Jefferson Park
The driver of a Lincoln SUV was going south about 4:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he struck another SUV before colliding with a house, police said.
Two people were injured when a driver struck another vehicle and a house early Monday in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.
The driver of a Lincoln SUV was going south about 4:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue when he struck a Ford SUV before colliding with a house, Chicago police said.
The driver of the Lincoln, a man whose age wasn’t known, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.
A woman who was driving the Ford was taken to Lutheran General Hospital with undisclosed injuries, officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
Citations were pending.
The Latest
Earl Sweatshirt, Noname struggle to stir the crowd at Union Park.
Three men were killed in less than 12 hours in Lawndale.
They haven’t spoken for six weeks, since Dad overreacted to his daughter and her husband being late for dinner (as usual).
The fourth edition of the “AIA Guide to Chicago” catches up with new buildings and adds appreciation of neighborhood sites.
Paramount+ show focuses on not just the song’s origins but also the state of the nation at the time, and what those mysterious lyrics mean.