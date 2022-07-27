White Sox reliever Reynaldo Lopez dealing with sore back

DENVER — Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez was unavailable to pitch Wednesday due to a sore back, manager Tony La Russa said before the White Sox’ game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Back issues are never a good thing for pitchers, and La Russa didn’t offer much on the severity of Lopez’ issue.

“I don’t know,” La Russa said. “He’s getting examined. He felt something in that last game he pitched for us. It may be just tightness.”

Lopez is a valuable piece of a bullpen in a variety of roles. The former starter owns a 2.98 ERA, 44 strikeouts and eight walks in 421⁄ 3 innings. He has pitched more than one inning in 13 of 37 appearances.

Help on the way?

General manager Rick Hahn identified bullpen help as a top priority before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Another priority is having right-hander Joe Kelly, who hasn’t allowed a run over his last seven innings, stay in that form after dealing with two injuries.

Right-hander Kendall Graveman, La Russa’s primary eighth-inning man, said the last two months of the season call for the right balance of relievers knowing when to push it and when to back off.

“We have to be careful and smart with usage and we also have to win baseball games,” Graveman said. “The biggest thing is communication, if you can go that day you let them know and if you can’t, then you need a day. We’re already more than halfway through the season and for the body and the mind, it’s tough through a 162-game season.

“The dog days are coming up and you have to be strong enough to get through it.”

In defense of Abreu’s defense

The Sox turned four double plays Tuesday night, the best one a first to shortstop to first twin killing started by Jose Abreu to get left-handed hitting Charlie Blackmon.

La Russa let out an uncharacteristic “Wooo!” after the 2-1 victory when asked about it.

“I need somebody to tell me who is a better first baseman in the big leagues,” La Russa said Wednesday. “There are some who are right there but there is nobody better than Jose Abreu.”

La Russa says if “metrics people, fans and media don’t understand that he’s a Gold Glove candidate then they’re missing it. He’s a master at balls in the dirt, he has a quick, accurate arm and he has range.”

Per FanGraphs’ defensive runs above average, Abreu ranks second to the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker among first basemen with 650 innings played.

Burger starts rehab assignment

Third baseman Jake Burger (bruised right hand) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday. Burger was set to begin a rehab stint on July 15 but that was put on hold due to illness.

Burger, who accumulated playing time while Yoan Moncada was on the IL, batted .250/.302/.458 with eight homers in 51 games.

Minoso celebration Saturday

The Sox are honoring Hall of Famer Minnie Miñoso before Saturday’s 6:15 p.m. game against the Athletics. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats at least 30 minutes prior to the first pitch for a pregame ceremony honoring “Mr. White Sox” and the Miñoso family.

This and that

Right-hander Vince Velasquez, on the IL since July 6 with a blister on his index finger, is throwing a bullpen Friday and getting closer to a return, he said.