Sunday, July 3, 2022
PHOTOS: Take a look at this year’s Navy Pier Fireworks

Residents and tourists gathered to view Saturday’s Navy Pier fireworks show, and Sun-Times’ Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere caught some shots so you can see for yourself. Take a look.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Crowds flocked to the city’s lakefront Saturday night to “ooh” and “aah” as a glorious display of fireworks lit up the sky over Lake Michigan.

The annual Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier didn’t disappoint.

Check out photos below for a recap, whether you missed the show or just want to experience it again.

Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
