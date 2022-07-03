PHOTOS: Take a look at this year’s Navy Pier Fireworks
Residents and tourists gathered to view Saturday’s Navy Pier fireworks show, and Sun-Times’ Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere caught some shots so you can see for yourself. Take a look.
Crowds flocked to the city’s lakefront Saturday night to “ooh” and “aah” as a glorious display of fireworks lit up the sky over Lake Michigan.
The annual Fourth of July fireworks at Navy Pier didn’t disappoint.
Check out photos below for a recap, whether you missed the show or just want to experience it again.
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Fireworks explode near Navy Pier as Chicago celebrates Fourth of July, Saturday, July 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
