Lollapalooza Day 3 reviews: Hinds, Larry June, Grabbitz

Lollapalooza had to put out a push notification Saturday morning reminding festivalgoers what times doors open (at 11 a.m.) and not to line up more than an hour prior. Many were seen arriving very early in the morning on Friday for coveted acts like Dua Lipa, and organizers are likely trying to avoid unmanageable mobs as another big act, BTS rapper J-Hope, will break ground at the festival Sunday.

Things got off to a slower start Saturday, a day lacking in blockbusters yet not short on talent. There’s a strong international component all weekend, but especially Saturday with Madrid indie rockers Hinds, bilingual Mexican-American troubadour Dannylux, South Korea boy band Tomorrow X Together and Norwegian DJ/producer Kygo headlining.

Hinds

Carlotta Cosials performs with Hinds on Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Darcy was back on bass in Chicago during Hinds’ set. Well, not that D’arcy, but a close second. Noticing a pink-haired girl rocking out in the front row, the indie rock band plucked her from the crowd to take a spin on the instrument. This Darcy from Chicago was also a pure natural and have just as well have been rehearsing for a spot in the group.

“Ade, you’re out a job,” joked frontwoman Ana García Perrote as bass player Ade Martin gave her approval for the changeup and simply moved over to the drum kit, borrowing a stick to provide some added percussion.

“And they say females are not playing music, that’s why we’re not getting booked,” added Perrote, speaking her mind about how difficult it’s been for the all-women band from Madrid to keep pushing ahead the past eight years in the industry. She then turned her focus to the recent SCOTUS overturning of Roe V. Wade, offering the song “Burn” for any of the women in the crowd who “have been told to be more quiet and less annoying … we yell back.”

There were many moments in Hinds’ set where Perrote and fellow guitarist Carlotta Cosials took pause to comment on how great it was to see girl bands on stage. Even last night the quartet (rounded out by drummer Amber Grimbergen) was seen as fans taking in Wet Leg’s aftershow at Empty Bottle.

Both bands’ sounds are kindred spirits, stripped-back garage rock with a punk bent that boasts narrative storytelling in the lyrics and a whole lot of spirit in the delivery. In the case of Hinds, they also started embracing their cultural roots, writing more lyrics in Spanish on their latest gem of an album, 2020’s “The Prettiest Curse.”

After having their Lolla set originally thwarted last year due to visa issues, Cosials proudly declared, “We’re here now!” Now that they’ve wrapped up a successful tour with 5 Seconds of Summer this spring, expect to see more of them too. — Selena Fragassi

Larry June

Larry June performs on the Tito’s Handmade Vodka stage on Saturday, the third day of Lollapalooza. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

It’s a shame that Larry June drew a smaller crowd than some of the other Saturday acts. Having toured with big names like Post Malone and Curren$y, he kicked off his first Lollapalooza with a lot of positive energy, with his hypeman leading the crowd in “Good job Larry!” chants. Fortunately, there were plenty of passionate fans who knew his entire discography, verse for verse, track for track. Maybe Larry should give himself a bit more credit.

Maybe it’s his being from San Francisco—home of R&B and gospel legends like the Ballads and Joe Simon—that influences his music. He’s a rapper with plenty of bars and a lot of energy, but there are chiller elements of neo-soul throughout several of his tracks.

His lyrics are nostalgic, positive and grooving, yearning for a time when we didn’t have social media or cellphones. On “Smoothies in 1991,” he reminds us that he’s a ’90s kid who remembers where he started. He’s all about the simple things in life, like watering the plants (including the kind you might smoke), practicing self love, and staying humble.

Before he left the stage, Larry jumped into the crowd, greeted everyone he could, and told his fans to not “be afraid to take a shot on yourself.” He’s grounded and earthy, and it’s clear that he wants to spread as much positivity as possible. — Ambar Colón

Grabbitz

Grabbitz drew a big crowd in the early afternoon on Saturday at Lollapalooza. Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Making his Lollapalooza debut, the extremely versatile producer, musician, composer and DJ Grabbitz put on nothing short of an electric show. He’s known for his EDM, electronic rock and dubstep tracks, which had several dancers in the crowd shuffling, tutting and flexing. He’s most popular for his 2014 song “Here With You Now” with over 6 million views on YouTube. He can make the beat drop pretty well, but he’s set himself apart from some of his peers as a talented vocalist.

It wasn’t long before the singer let his hair down and changed out of his flannel and into a more comfortable white Cubs hat and jersey with “Grabbitz” stitched onto the back. The Buffalo-born musician is clearly in love with Chicago—and let’s be honest, who wouldn’t be? “If you don’t mind, I’d love to just sit here and take in the view for a minute,” he told the crowd. After asking fans to send him good vibes as he admired the Chicago skyline, he declared, “That feels real good.”

Grabbitz remixed a couple of the classics throughout his set, too. Because “Stranger Things” season 4 still hasn’t lost its grip on the world, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” had to be one of them. He also made a few nods Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and the classic hip-hop trio Run-DMC.

Before leaving the stage, Grabbitz debuted a brand new, never-before-heard song, “Pretty Melody 70.” Here he showed off his singing abilities yet again, and the fans screamed their heads off after he asked them to let him know if they liked the song by cheering. In a city with a booming house and EDM music scene, there’s no doubt Grabbitz remains on his ascent to popularity among festivalgoers. — Ambar Colón

