The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Sports Cubs MLB

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to return from IL, start Saturday vs. Dodgers

The Cubs’ Sunday starter is still TBD.

By  Maddie Lee
   
SHARE Cubs’ Marcus Stroman to return from IL, start Saturday vs. Dodgers
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has been on the IL for about a month with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has been on the IL for about a month with inflammation in his right shoulder.

Getty

LOS ANGELES – Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman is scheduled to return from the 15-day injured list to start against the Dodgers on Saturday, the team announced Friday.

Cubs manager David Ross declined to announce Sunday’s starter. But Cubs lefty Drew Smyly, on a rehab schedule parallel to Stroman’s in recent weeks, appears to be on track to pitch in the weekend series finale.

The Cubs will continue to monitor Stroman (inflammation in his right shoulder) and Smyly’s (right oblique strain) workloads when they return. Both threw about 50-55 pitches in their rehab starts, according to Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy.

“So, you’re not going to jump to something crazy,” Hottovy said. “But these guys were stretched out prior to their injuries, it wasn’t like it was building up from a crazy low number. So, right now we just have to continue to listen to how they’re feeling and how they’re progressing, and, obviously, make the best decision we can in those moments.”

Lefty Justin Steele and right-hander Kyle Hendricks were lined up to start Saturday and Sunday. But Steele did not travel with the team to L.A., instead returning to Chicago to await the birth of his child. The Cubs had yet to place him on paternity leave. And Hendricks (right shoulder strain) landed on the 15-day IL on Wednesday.

‘Starting to trend in the right direction’

Hottovy isn’t ruling out a return this year for right-hander Adbert Alzolay. A strained right shoulder has sidelined him since a few weeks before spring training. According to Hottovy, Alzolay has progressed to long toss and touch-and-feels – light side sessions that may only last 10 or 15 pitches.

“Whatever we can get this year – even if it’s for the last month of the season, he throws 35, 40 innings – that’s a bonus,” Hottovy said. “So, we’ve just got to keep building it the right way. We don’t want to push him just to get him back this year, but I think he’s starting to trend in the right direction.”

Whatever Alzolay’s workload proves to be this year will affect the Cubs’ plan for next season. Dramatic spikes in workload from one season to the next can come with injury risk. Veteran lefty Wade Miley, for example, suspects his injury-laden season has a lot to do with that kind of fluctuation over the past few years due to the pandemic.

Rehab assignments

Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (strained left groin) and reliever Daniel Norris (sprained left index finger) began their rehab assignments with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday in style.

Madrigal went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and he made the I-Cubs’ highlight reel on defense, fielding a ground ball up the middle and slinging a jump-throw to first base to get the out.

Norris allowed just one hit and pitched a scoreless inning.

Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (low back strain) joined them Friday to start his rehab assignment.

Next Up In Sports
Rev. Al Sharpton calls for release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson named 2022 All-Star starter
Willson Contreras on All-Star selection: ‘I hope it’s not my last time wearing the Cubs jersey’
Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach ‘shocked’ by trades away from Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by centers Paul Ludwinski, Ryan Greene
Novak Djokovic reaches his eighth Wimbledon final
The Latest
Tony Sirico arrives for the premiere of “The Sopranos” fourth season in 2002, at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Sirico passed away on Friday at the age of 79.
Movies and TV
Tony Sirico, starred as ‘Paulie Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79
Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his manager. There was no immediate information on the cause of death.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 
Alejo Toledo (left), comforts other mourners as they walk into Iglesia Evangelica Bautista in Waukegan for the funeral of his father, Nicolas Toledo, 78, on July 8, 2022.
Highland Park parade shooting
Family, community mourn Nicolas Toledo
Toledo’s son, Alejo Toledo, said his father’s legacy is his dedication to his family.
By Zack Miller
 
Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press conference in Chicago on Friday.
News
Rev. Al Sharpton calls for release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
“We stand rock solid behind Brittney Griner,” Rev. Sharpton said at a news conference in Chicago, as the WNBA kicked off festivities leading up to its All-Star Game on Sunday at Wintrust Arena.
By Manny Ramos
 
A man was stabbed on a Blue Line train June 30, 2022, in the Loop.
Crime
Man shot on CTA Red Line train at 69th Street
The man was hospitalized in fair condition, police said. Trains between 63rd and 95th streets were temporarily suspended.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Aiden McCarthy, 2 1⁄2 years old, lost both parents in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting. His grandfather said his father Kevin McCarthy used his body to shield the child from the gunfire.
Editorials
Lives lost in Highland Park shooting leave community, country reeling in grief, heartache
Republican lawmakers often decry fatherlessness and the breakdown of “family values,” yet they recoil at the thought of enacting common sense gun regulations. These misguided leaders need a reminder that with each shooting, someone’s family is demoralized or destroyed.
By CST Editorial Board
 