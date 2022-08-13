2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said.
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood.
Both women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.
Authorities have not released any additional information on the incident.
