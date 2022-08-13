The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 13, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday in Lake Michigan near Gold Coast.

Google Maps

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said.

Both women were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the incident.

Next Up In News
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Man killed in Back of the Yards shooting
62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 10 others wounded
Return of full-scale Bud Billiken Parade energizes South Side: ‘It’s like being at home’
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing, may lose an eye; attacker charged
Man shot, killed while driving in Washington Heights
The Latest
merlin_107540358.jpg
Bears
Rookies Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn are big H.I.T.S. in Bears’ preseason opener
Brisker looked the part of expected Week 1 starter with impact plays. Sanborn, the Lake Zurich product, had a glorious Bears debut with two takeaways, a tackle for loss and two special-teams tackles.
By Mark Potash
 
Film location for the movie “Field of Dreams”
Polling Place: OK, critics, here are your selections of the best baseball movies ever
Why are there so many good ones? Not that anybody’s complaining.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks with a referee during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason opener at Soldier Field, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Matt Eberflus’ debut ‘a long time coming’
When Josh Gordon caught a nine-yard pass and tried to stomp both feet down before crossing into the Chiefs’ sideline, Matt Eberflus knew what to do. He’d been preparing for it since January — but also, really, his whole life.
By Patrick Finley
 
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins blocking a Chiefs player in their preseason game Saturday.
Bears
Bears OT Teven Jenkins: ‘Everything is pointing up for me, and I love it’
Jenkins was solid in the preseason game against the Chiefs on Saturday, which could help him find a spot. But not necessarily on the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
 
A photo of Bears rookie running back Trestan Ebner running for 27 yards against the Chiefs in their preseason game Saturday.
Bears
Bears rookies Trestan Ebner, Jack Sanborn make case to make roster
Three takeaways from the Bears’ 19-14 win over the Chiefs, including the two rookies and Teven Jenkins getting some snaps.
By Jason Lieser
 