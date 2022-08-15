Chicago-based Weigel takes over IHSA football, basketball state finals broadcasts

Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting announced Monday that it will take over production of the Illinois High School Association’s football and basketball state finals television broadcasts.

The games will air on WCIU 26 and The U in Chicago and KNLC Decades 24.5 in St. Louis along with several other affiliates in Illinois.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Weigel Broadcasting to continue the tradition of televising the IHSA Football, Girls Basketball, and Boys Basketball State Finals,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “Weigel has deep roots in covering IHSA sports and clearly values the community aspects surrounding high school sports that make them so special. I am confident that Weigel’s vision will serve our viewers well and we are eager to kick off the partnership with the IHSA Football Playoff Pairing Show in October.”

The IHSA previously partnered with Quincy Media and before that it was NBC Sports Chicago.

“We welcome the opportunity to highlight the best of high school football and basketball in Illinois on statewide broadcast television,” Steven Farber, Weigel Broadcasting Senior Vice President of Operations said.

The annual football pairings show will air live at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.

The affiliate stations include WEEK NBC 25.1 and WEEK CW 25.3 in Peoria-Bloomington, The Stateline CW WIFR 23.5 in Rockford, WGEM Quincy CW 10.2 and FOX 10.3 along with WCIX 49 in Springfield-Champaign-Decatur and Quad Cities CW 26.1. WPSD NC 6.1/6.2 in Paducah, Kentucky will serve the Southern Illinois area.