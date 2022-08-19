Park Ridge custodian charged with secretly recording in grade school

A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school has been charged with secretly recording staff members inside the northwest suburban school’s bathroom.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega, 37, recorded a female staff member inside the restroom of Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge police said.

The staff member noticed the cellphone was recording her on May 22 and notified authorities, police said.

Rubio-Ortega was interviewed by police on Aug. 17 and allegedly admitted to recording female staff members.

He was ordered held on $50,000 bail during a Thursday court hearing on two felony counts of unlawful video recording, court records show. He will need to post $5,000 to be released.

Rubio-Ortega, from Niles, was placed on administrative leave by School District 64 pending the investigation.

