The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 19, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Park Ridge custodian charged with secretly recording in grade school

The custodian recorded a female staff member inside the restroom of Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Park Ridge custodian charged with secretly recording in grade school
A man is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting from June 19, 2021, on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A custodian at a Park Ridge elementary school has been charged with secretly recording staff members inside the northwest suburban school’s bathroom.

Luis M. Rubio-Ortega, 37, recorded a female staff member inside the restroom of Washington Elementary School, Park Ridge police said.

The staff member noticed the cellphone was recording her on May 22 and notified authorities, police said.

Rubio-Ortega was interviewed by police on Aug. 17 and allegedly admitted to recording female staff members.

He was ordered held on $50,000 bail during a Thursday court hearing on two felony counts of unlawful video recording, court records show. He will need to post $5,000 to be released.

Rubio-Ortega, from Niles, was placed on administrative leave by School District 64 pending the investigation.

Next Up In News
14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
Man shot to death in West Garfield Park
Woman shot in the face during argument on Gold Coast
4 people shot in front yard of home in Back of the Yards
R. Kelly lawyers to question woman who says Kelly sexually abused her as minor
Two men shot in drive-by in South Shore neighborhood
The Latest
SPIN_ME_ROUND___Still_6.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Spin Me Round’: Erratic pasta-restaurant comedy doesn’t quite stick
Alison Brie and the cast are fantastic, but the story veers unsuccessfully from light to dark to silly.
By Richard Roeper
 
Justin Fields is sacked by a Seahawks defender during the team’s win over Seattle on Thursday night.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 230: Grading the Bears’ preseason win over the Seahawks
From Seattle, Patrick Finley and Jason Lieser wonder whether Justin Fields and Cole Kmet is the Bears’ next great connection, what role Teven Jenkins has to play and how Velus Jones can help the team the most.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Dylan Cease looks on after striking out the side against the Orioles.
White Sox
Advanced or not, stats say Dylan Cease should be a Cy Young favorite
No matter what numbers you look at, the White Sox starter ranks among the very best in baseball this season.
By Satchel Price
 
Windsor Aguirre, professor of evolutionary biology, and Thiru Ramaraj, assistant professor in the School of Computing, earned a University Research Council collaboration grant to fund their computational biology project. Credit: DePaul University/Jeff Carri
Sports
Fish genomes, Ecuador to DePaul University, via a collaboration of a biologist & computer scientist
DePaul professors Windsor Aguirre and Thiru Ramaraj are collaborating on fish genomes.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.
Crime
14-year-old boy among 10 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday
In another attack, a 71-year-old woman was shot inside a home in Auburn Gresham.
By Sun-Times Wire
 