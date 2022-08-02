The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
White Sox deadline moves: One and done

Hahn says Sox have “makings of a potential championship team should they get to accustomed levels of performance.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Jake Diekman pitched a perfect inning in his White Sox debut Tuesday.

Jake Diekman of the White Sox pitches in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 2, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)

Getty

One left-handed relief pitcher is it. Jake Diekman, a 35-year-old veteran is all general manager Rick Hahn added to a team so highly thought of — by outsiders and by themselves — at the outset of the season but sitting at .500 going into their game against the Royals Wednesday.

Lucky to be only three games behind the Twins in the AL Central, a team that beefed up its roster by adding closer Jorge López, reliever Michael Fulmer and Tyler Mahle, the Sox were curiously quiet Tuesday.

No left-handed bat, no starting pitcher and no more relievers. Just Diekman. Now, go play like you can, was Hahn’s message.

“We still very much believe in this group that’s inside this clubhouse right now,” Hahn said minutes after the trade deadline passed. “We feel they are very much capable of playing better baseball than we’ve seen over the first few months. There’s makings of a potential championship team in there should they get to their accustomed levels of performance.”

Hahn said he was “disappointed” he couldn’t make another trade or two Tuesday.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to line up on some of our other potential targets,” he said. “Anyone out there who is feeling a level of frustration or disappointment, I’m there with you.

“The market overall was favorable towards the sellers and we didn’t line up.”

Hahn said the Sox have the “swagger” that marked their character during the last two seasons, which included a Wild Card berth and division title.

An easy correlation is to link that to 77-year-old manager Tony La Russa, but La Russa was there when the Sox won 93 games last season.

“Tony aside, this isn’t an answer about Tony,” Hahn said. “There’s nobody in this building that is satisfied right now. And how we get to where we need to be will be a group effort, and if in the end it doesn’t work, in my opinion, there should be group accountability.”

The Sox are a poor fielding team, have made remarkably poor choices on the bases and rank 26th in the majors in home runs, a maddening development for a team built to slug.

“You see guys with at-bats where we’re pressing, we’re expanding the zone, we’re chasing, we’re going outside of our offensive approach and that’s not a recipe for winning,” Hahn said. “I fear that’s in some ways a byproduct of guys trying to do too much themselves and trying to take it all on the individual. One through nine, we’ve got a talented lineup out there. Our rotation has been strong. Our bullpen when it’s right and healthy is an asset. There’s enough talent in there for the next guy to pick up the guy that doesn’t come through. We just need to focus in each at-bat to get back to being the players they’re capable of being.”

There was nothing wrong with Sox at-bats Tuesday. Eloy Jimenez drove in four runs with a single, double and sacrifice fly and Jose Abreu hit his team-leading 13th homer off the left-field foul pole, knocking out starter Brad Keller in the sixth. After the Sox pummeled Keller with 13 hits, Gavin Sheets homered in the seventh against Josh Staumont to make it 9-2.

The Sox scored three in the first on a triple by Andrew Vaughn and RBI singles by Jimenez, Abreu and AJ Pollock.

Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of two-run ball, Diekman and Joe Kelly pitched perfect innings of relief.

There are 59 games to go.

“We’re fortunate we can still control our own destiny based on where we sit in the standings and the schedule in front of us,” Hahn said. “Now it’s on us to make the most of that opportunity.”

