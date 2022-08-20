White Sox’ Yasmani Grandal helped off field after apparent leg injury

CLEVELAND — White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal was helped off the field after an unsuccessful attempt to score from second on Elvis Andrus’ single in the seventh inning.

Grandal, one of the slowest runners in the game, was waved home by third base coach Joe McEwing on Andrus’ first hit in a Sox uniform. Center fielder Myles Straw’s throw home was off the mark but catcher Luke Maile had to lunge on the infield side of the third base line to Grandal, who was hurt trying to avoid the tag.

Grandal lay on the dirt clutching his left knee.

There were no outs when Grandal was waved home by McEwing.

Andrus advanced to second on the throw, stole third and scored on Josh Harrison’s short fly ball when right fielder Will Benson’s throw bounced off Maile’s helmet. Harrison did not attempt to tag but alertly dashed home when the ball skipped away, giving the Sox a 2-0 lead.

Grandal, who has been struggling at the plate, singled against Shane Bieber and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

Seby Zavala, one of two Sox catchers on the 40-man roster with Grandal, took over behind the plate.

Johnny Cueto held the Guardians scoreless through seven innings.

