Wednesday, August 24, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

AP preseason Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Cary Grove’s Jameson Shaheen (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against East St. Louis.

Class 8A
School Pts

1. Lincoln-Way East (7) 95

2. Loyola (2) 91

3. Glenbard West 79

4. Bolingbrook 75

5. Warren 63

6. Neuqua Valley (1) 54

7. Maine South 48

8. Marist 34

9. O’Fallon 20

10. Naperville North 16

(tie) Hinsdale Central 16

Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1.

Class 7A
School Pts

1. Mount Carmel (9) 99

2. Batavia (1) 83

3. St. Rita 72

4. Prospect 48

5. Willowbrook 42

6. Glenbard North 31

7. Jacobs 29

8. Brother Rice 19

9. Wheaton North 13

10. Moline 12

Others receiving votes: Pekin 11, Normal 9, Hononegah 9, St. Charles North 4, Hoffman Estates 3, Lincoln-Way West 2, Yorkville 1.

Class 6A
School Pts

1. East St. Louis (9) 99

2. Prairie Ridge 81

3. Crete-Monee 71

4. St. Ignatius 63

4. Cary-Grove (1) 63

6. Lemont 47

7. Kenwood 41

8. Lake Forest 24

9. Rock Island 12

10. Harlem 9

Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8, Crystal Lake Central 6, Kennedy 6, Washington, IL 5, Simeon 4, Deerfield 3, Notre Dame 3, Richards 3, Antioch 2.

Class 5A
School Pts

1. Kankakee (9) 108

2. Nazareth 80

3. Mahomet-Seymour (1) 75

4. Morris 67

5. Fenwick (1) 48

6. Peoria 46

7. Rockford Boylan 33

8. Sycamore 26

9. Sterling 25

10. Morgan Park 22

Others receiving votes: Glenbard South 19, Mascoutah 16, Highland 11, Marion 9, Morton 7, Kaneland 5, St. Patrick 5, Decatur MacArthur 2, Jacksonville 1.

Class 4A
School Pts

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (4) 76

2. Joliet Catholic (4) 71

3. Rochester 61

4. St. Francis 55

5. Richmond-Burton 46

6. Genoa-Kingston 28

7. Phillips 23

8. Effingham 16

9. Coal City 14

10. Wheaton Academy 11

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 10, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Carterville 4, Freeburg 4, St. Laurence 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3, Cahokia 3, Stillman Valley 2, Kewanee 1, Marengo 1.

Class 3A
School Pts

1. Byron (8) 97

2. IC Catholic (2) 85

3. Reed-Custer 64

(tie) Tolono Unity 64

(tie) Williamsville 64

6. Princeton 53

7. Mt. Carmel, IL 36

8. Eureka 26

9. Monticello 23

10. Benton 18

Others receiving votes: Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 4, Hillsboro 3, Montini 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.

Class 2A
School Pts

1. Wilmington (8) 98

2. Decatur St. Teresa (2) 84

3. Downs Tri-Valley 77

4. Pana 65

5. Breese Mater Dei 48

6. Farmington 40

7. Maroa-Forsyth 36

8. Nashville 29

9. Bishop McNamara 21

10. Bismarck-Henning 15

Others receiving votes: Sterling Newman 11, Mercer County 8, Rockridge 7, Knoxville 5, Erie-Prophetstown 4, Tremont 1, North-Mac 1.

Class 1A
School Pts

1. Lena-Winslow (10) 100

2. Athens 71

3. Colfax Ridgeview (1) 70

4. Moweaqua Central A&M 64

5. Carrollton 58

6. Forreston 57

7. Gilman Iroquois West 39

8. Fulton 36

9. Arcola 29

10. Camp Point Central 21

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Abingdon 9, Jacksonville Routt 9, Cumberland 7, Annawan-Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 4, St. Bede 4, Greenfield-Northwestern 3, Tuscola 2, Salt Fork 2, Galena 1, Mt. Brown County 1.

