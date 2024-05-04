Patrick Wisdom delivers in eighth inning as Cubs beat Brewers

The Cubs were reeling after the Brewers’ four-run seventh inning left them clinging to a one-run lead.

In the eighth, first baseman Michael Busch tripled, and designated hitter Patrick Wisdom, who had homered earlier, singled him home for the run that proved to be the difference in the Cubs’ 6-5 win.

“[Wisdom’s] at-bat in the eighth inning was a great at-bat,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Credit to him. Obviously the homer’s a great swing, but that [single] turned out to be a huge run and a really good at-bat.”

After falling behind 0-2, Wisdom battled back to a 2-2 count. He fouled off three pitches in total before connecting on a four-seam fastball near the top of the zone.

“Electric fastball; [Brewers reliever Bryan Hudson has] got good extension on it,” Wisdom said. “So it kind of feels like he’s releasing it halfway to home plate, so it gets on here pretty quick. So I just shortened up the swing and wanted to put something in the middle of the field, and I was able to put the bat on the ball there.”

The Cubs’ offense showed signs of life after struggling over the last two weeks.

Third baseman Christopher Morel hit his fourth home run in six games, a two-run, 430-foot bomb, and second baseman Nico Hoerner launched his first home run of the season in support of starter Jameson Taillon.

“Our offense has been a little quiet lately,” Counsell said. “So Chris, just one swing of the bat putting runs on the board quick. Christopher’s in a stretch right now. The homers I think for most guys come in bunches, and he’s had a good week.”

The Cubs snapped a two-game skid as they finish out a stretch of 16 games in as many days.

The Cubs were aggressive at the plate and cut down on chasing pitches. They pounced on Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers, who has given up five home runs in his first three starts.

Though they didn’t have a big inning, the Cubs forced Myers to throw 62 pitches in three innings.

Before the game, Counsell said the Cubs are searching for offense, which played a role in designated hitter Matt Mervis being optioned to Triple-A Iowa. With an open spot at DH, Counsell said Wisdom will get a shot, and he certainly made a good first impression.

Without right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Cody Bellinger, who are nearing their returns, the offense needed a game where it put the ball in the air and got runs across.

“We’re not getting those big innings that we usually get,” Wisdom told the Sun-Times before the game. “Getting a lot of traffic on bases comes with the nature of the game. If we just stay true to who we are, stay in that consistent mindset and not try to force it, things are going to start rolling our way.”

