The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 4, 2024
Sports Media Sports

Report: White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks partnering with Standard Media Group, not Stadium

As the Sun-Times has reported, the teams were set to join Stadium once their agreement with NBC Sports Chicago expires in October. On Saturday, The Athletic reported that the teams will partner with Standard Media Group, a company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Report: White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks partnering with Standard Media Group, not Stadium
Screenshot 2024-04-18 at 3.32.32 PM.png

As the Sun-Times first reported, the White Sox, Bulls and Blackhawks will leave NBC Sports Chicago when their agreement with the regional sports network expires in October. The teams were set to join multiplatform sports network Stadium, which is owned by Sox and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and based in the United Center.

On Saturday, The Athletic reported that the teams will partner with Standard Media Group, a company based in Nashville, Tennessee, to create the new network, which will be available over the air and through agreements with cable and streaming services. Sources could not confirm or deny the change in plans.

The expectation was that Stadium, currently available online, would convert into a regional sports network and seek distribution on pay-TV providers. It has a streaming platform already in place and conceivably could offer a direct-to-consumer service from its app. The teams also have been seeking over-the-air partners.

Reinsdorf acquired majority control of Stadium last spring. He had launched the platform in 2017 with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which later used Stadium to supply the Bally networks, then under Sinclair’s purview, with nongame programming. When Sinclair offloaded the RSNs to Diamond, it didn’t need Stadium anymore.

NBCSCH would be the latest RSN to leave NBC’s stable of networks. NBC Sports Northwest shut down when its lone tenant, the NBA’s Trail Blazers, went with a different partner. NBC Sports Washington became Monumental Sports Network when Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis bought NBCUniversal’s stake in the network and rebranded it.

The biggest challenge for a new network will be gaining carriage on providers such as Comcast and DirecTV, who could place it on a higher programming tier, which Comcast recently did with Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), home of MLB’s Orioles and Nationals. Such placement would limit the network’s penetration in the market.

Working with an over-the-air partner would help mitigate that. The NBA’s Jazz and Suns and the NHL’s Golden Knights are off cable and on OTA channels in their markets, an ironic trend in sports television that’s bringing it full circle after its migration to cable.

In Chicago, Wiegel Broadcasting has become more active in carrying sports and could be an option for the new network.

Next Up In Sports
Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby in three-horse photo finish
Patrick Wisdom delivers in eighth inning as Cubs beat Brewers
As expected, guard Lonzo Ball opts in to stay a Bull for a final year
Cubs outfielders Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki nearing return from injured list
White Sox overcome delay, defeat Cardinals in 10 innings
White Sox should be open to all trades, including Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet
The Latest
Seiya Suzuki
Cubs
Cubs outfielders Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki nearing return from injured list
Manager Craig Counsell said Suzuki likely will have a rehab assignment but Bellinger might not. Both could be activated from the injured list this week.
By Kyle Williams
 
Rain delay in St. Louis
White Sox
White Sox overcome delay, defeat Cardinals in 10 innings
Tommy Pham gave White Sox the lead with RBI single in 10th
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Luis Robert Jr.
White Sox
White Sox should be open to all trades, including Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet
“We will be open-minded on anything to further set us up for future success,” general manager Chris Getz said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bryan Ramos
White Sox
Danny Mendick lands on IL; White Sox recall Bryan Ramos
Mendick will be out with tight back
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
crime-scene-e1537396861680.png
Crime
Employee of Humboldt Park business wounded in shootout during attempted robbery
The employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire Friday night with two people who entered the business in the 2900 block of West North Avenue and announced a robbery.
By Sun-Times Wire
 