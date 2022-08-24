Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin is seeking a divorce from her husband of 25 years.

Flavin, 54, filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage” Friday in Palm Beach County, according to online court records.

In a statement to USA TODAY via Stallone’s rep Michelle Bega, the “Rocky” actor, 76, said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Stallone and Flavin got married in 1997 and share three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

On Aug. 10, Flavin shared a photo on Instagram hugging her daughters. “These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever🤍🙏🏻 #truth #family #forever,” she captioned the post.

Sylvester Stallone (from left) is photographed with his family — Sistine Rose Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Rose Stallone and Scarlet Rose Stallone — at the LA Premiere of “47 Meters Down Uncaged” in 2019 in Westwood, California. Getty Images

Sophia commented, “You are our rock, cheerleader, and most incredible mom. We are so lucky to have you.”

“Strongest woman I know,” Sistine added.

Scarlet also commented with a heart emoji.

In May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th anniversary.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” the “Creed” actor wrote. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

Flavin also celebrated the milestone, but her post was later deleted. “Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!” the former model wrote at the ti, according to People.

She added: “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together!”

