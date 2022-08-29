The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 29, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Princess Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’ at accident scene in Paris tunnel

What he saw: “Four people, two of them were apparently dead, no reaction, no breathing... and the female passenger, the young lady, was on her knees on the floor of the Mercedes, she had her head down. She had difficulty to breathe. She needed quick assistance.”

By  Associated Press
   
Jade Le Deley, AP
SHARE Princess Diana’s last moments: French medic recalls ‘tragic night’ at accident scene in Paris tunnel
In this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles at the United Cerebral Palsy’s annual dinner at the New York Hilton. An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines.

In this Dec. 11, 1995, file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives at the United Cerebral Palsy’s annual dinner at the New York Hilton. The princess died following a Paris car crash on Aug. 31, 1997.

AP

PARIS — The woman was crumpled on the floor of a mangled Mercedes, unconscious and struggling to breathe. The French doctor had no idea who she was, and focused on trying to save her.

Twenty-five years later, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 — and the realization that he was one of the last people to see Princess Diana alive.

“I realize my name will always be attached to this tragic night,” Mailliez, who was on his way home from a party when he came across the car crash, told The Associated Press. “I feel a little bit responsible for her last moments.”

As Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide mark a quarter-century since her death, Mailliez recounted the aftermath of the crash.

That night, Mailliez was driving into the tunnel when he spotted a smoking Mercedes nearly split in two.

French emergency doctor Frederic Maillez, who was first to arrive at the scene of the crash that killed Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, speaks to The Associated Press, next to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, in Paris earlier this month.

French emergency doctor Frederic Maillez, who was first to arrive at the scene of the crash that killed Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, speaks to The Associated Press, next to the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, in Paris earlier this month.

AP

“I walked toward the wreckage. I opened the door, and I looked inside,” he said.

What he saw: “Four people, two of them were apparently dead, no reaction, no breathing, and the two others, on the right side, were living but in severe condition. The front passenger was screaming, he was breathing. He could wait a few minutes. And the female passenger, the young lady, was on her knees on the floor of the Mercedes, she had her head down. She had difficulty to breathe. She needed quick assistance.”

He ran to his car to call emergency services and grab a respiratory bag.

“She was unconscious,” he said. “Thanks to my respiratory bag (...) she regained a little bit more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.”

The doctor would later find out the news — along with the rest of the world — that the woman he treated was Diana, Britain’s national treasure adored by millions.

“I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana,” he said. “I was in the car on the rear seat giving assistance. I realized she was very beautiful, but my attention was so focused on what I had to do to save her life, I didn’t have time to think, who was this woman.”

In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997, file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her companion Dodi Fayed, and chauffeur. It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris.&nbsp;

In this early Sunday, Aug. 31, 1997, file photo, police services prepare to take away the car in which Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales, died in Paris, in a car crash that also killed her companion Dodi Fayed, and chauffeur. It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris.

AP

“Someone behind me told me the victims spoke English, so I began to speak English, saying I was a doctor and I called the ambulance,” he said. “I tried to comfort her.”

As he worked, he noticed the flash of camera bulbs, of paparazzi gathered to document the scene. A British inquest found Diana’s chauffeur, Henri Paul, was drunk and driving at a high speed to elude pursuing photographers.

Mailliez said he had “no reproach” toward the photographers’ actions after the crash. “They didn’t hamper me having access to the victims. ... I didn’t ask them for help, but they didn’t interfere with my job.”

Firefighters quickly came, and Diana was taken to a Paris hospital, where she died a few hours later. Her companion Dodi Fayed and the driver also died.

“It was a massive shock to learn that she was Princess Diana, and that she died,” Mailliez said. Then self-doubt set in. “Did I do everything I could to save her? Did I do correctly my job?” he asked himself. “I checked with my medical professors and I checked with police investigators,” he said, and they agreed he did all he could.

“She was unconscious. Thanks to my respiratory bag (...) she regained a little bit more energy, but she couldn’t say anything.” — Dr. Frederic Mailliez, the first to arrive on the Princess Diana fatal crash scene in 1997.

The anniversary is stirring up those memories again, but they also come back “each time I drive through the Alma Tunnel,” he said.

As Mailliez spoke, standing atop the tunnel, cars rushed in and out past the pillar where she crashed, now bearing a stencil drawing of Diana’s face.

The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting Diana fans of all generations and nationalities. She has become a timeless figure of emancipation and a fashion icon even for those born after her death.

Related

Irinia Ouahvi, a 16-year-old Parisian visiting the flame, said she knows Diana through TikTok videos and through her mother.

“Even with her style she was a feminist. She challenged royal etiquette, wearing cyclist shorts and casual pants,” Ouahvi said.

Francine Rose, a Dutch 16-year-old who stopped by Diana’s memorial while on a biking trip in Paris, discovered her story thanks to “The Princess,” a recent film starring Kristen Stewart.

“She is an inspiration because she was evolving in the strict household, the royal family, and just wanted to be free,” Rose said.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘The Patient’ a breakthrough for Steve Carell, playing a shrink kidnapped by a serial killer
Dear Abby: Husband doesn’t worry about his bad teeth, but I do
South Chicago artist tells story of steel mills, drugs, gangs in first major retrospective
With ‘This Is Us’ over, Chrissy Metz focuses on her musical side
MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album
$3 movie tickets for one day only heading to a theater near you
The Latest
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.
Crime
5-year-old boy shot in the head while visiting father in Rogers Park. ‘My grandbaby is fighting for his life.’
“They were going home so he can get ready to go to school,” the boy’s grandfather told reporters. “They went to go see his father and somebody pulled up and started shooting.”
By Cindy Hernandez
 
PAT_101_0681r.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Patient’ a breakthrough for Steve Carell, playing a shrink kidnapped by a serial killer
On intense series on Hulu, murderer hopes his captive can help him stop his homicidal ways.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ron Thomas with his first “true trophy” muskie.
Outdoors
Enabled to catch his first ‘true trophy’ muskie after 55 years of trying
Ron Thomas, living with Parkinson’s disease, makes the most of his time on the water. That was especially true last week when he caught the first “true trophy” muskie of his life after 55 years of trying.
By Dale Bowman
 
Happy hour doesn’t have to interfere with a healthy lifestyle if you sip smartly.
The Sip
Craft a healthier cocktail — with these simple swaps
The easiest way to tone down the sugar and the calories that go along with it is to replace sugary sodas, tonic water, and simple syrups with sparkling water, 100% fruit or vegetable juice, or kombucha.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
A person was found fatally shot Aug. 28, 2022, on the West Side.
Crime
Girl, 15, wounded in South Chicago shooting
The teen was a passenger in a car in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the right calf early Monday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 