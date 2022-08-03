The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Health News Age Well

Even simple exercise might help older people’s brains, new study suggests

The new study presented at the Alzheimer’s Association’s annual conference marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide.

By  Lauran Neergaard | AP
   
SHARE Even simple exercise might help older people’s brains, new study suggests
Running, as seen here, or any other, even simple exercise might help fend off memory problems in certain older people, according to new research.

Running, as seen here, or any other, even simple exercise might help fend off memory problems in certain older people, according to new research.

Charlie Riedel / AP

New research suggests that even a simple exercise routine might help older people with mild memory problems.

Doctors have long advised engaging in physical activity to help keep a healthy brain fit.

But this new, government-funded study marks the longest test of whether exercise makes any difference once memory starts to slide — research that was done amid a pandemic that added isolation to the list of risks to participants’ brain health.

The researchers recruited about 300 sedentary older adults with hard-to-spot memory changes called mild cognitive impairment — referred to as MCI, a condition that’s sometimes, though not always, a precursor to Alzheimer’s. Half were assigned aerobic exercises and the rest stretching-and-balance moves that only modestly raised their heart rate.

Another key component: Participants in both groups were showered with attention by trainers who worked with them at YMCAs around the country -— and when COVID-19 shut down gyms, helped them keep moving at home via video calls.

After a year, cognitive testing showed overall neither group had worsened, said lead researcher Laura Baker, a neuroscientist at the Wake Forest School of Medicine in North Carolina. Nor did brain scans show the shrinkage that accompanies worsening memory problems, she said.

By comparison, similar MCI patients in another long-term study of brain health — but without exercise — experienced significant cognitive decline over the course of a year.

Those early findings are surprising, though the National Institute on Aging cautioned that tracking non-exercisers in the same study would have offered better proof.

But the results suggest “this is doable for everybody” — not just seniors healthy enough to work up a hard sweat, according to Baker, who presented the data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. ”Exercise needs to be part of the prevention strategies” for at-risk seniors.

Previous research has found that regular physical activity of any sort might reduce damaging inflammation and increase blood flow to the brain, according to Maria Carrillo, chief scientific officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, which is based in Chicago.

But the new study is especially intriguing because the pandemic hit halfway through, leaving vulnerable seniors socially isolated — something long known to increase people’s risk of memory problems, Carrillo said.

It’s a frustrating time for dementia research. Doctors are hesitant to prescribe a high-priced new drug called Aduhelm that was supposed to be the first to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s — but it’s not clear whther it really helps patients. Researchers reported last month that another drug that works similarly — by targeting amyloid plaques that are an Alzheimer’s hallmark — failed in a key study.

While amyloid clearly plays a role, it’s important that drugmakers increasingly are targeting other factors that can lead to dementia, Carrillo said, because effective treatment or prevention likely will require a combination of customized strategies.

One example of a new approach: Sometimes in dementia, the brain has trouble processing blood sugar and fats for the energy it needs, John Didsbury of T3D Therapeutics told the Alzheimer’s Association meeting. His company is testing a pill that aims to rev up that metabolism, with results expected next year.

Meanwhile, there’s growing urgency to settle whether steps people could take today — like exercise — might offer at least some protection.

How much and what kind of exercise? In Baker’s study, seniors were supposed to get moving for 30 to 45 minutes four times a week, whether it was on a vigorous turn on the treadmill or the stretching exercises. That’s a big ask of anyone who’s sedentary, but Baker said MCI’s effects on the brain make it even harder for people to plan and stick with the new activity.

Hence the social stimulation — which she credited with each participant completing over 100 hours of exercise. Baker suspects that sheer volume might explain why even the simple stretching added up to an apparent benefit. Participants were supposed to exercise without formal support for an additional six months, data Baker hasn’t yet analyzed.

“We wouldn’t have done the exercise on our own,” said retired agriculture researcher Doug Maxwell of Verona, Wisconsin, who joined the study with his wife.

The duo, both 81, were both assigned to the stretching classes. They felt so good afterward that, when the study ended, they bought electric bikes in hopes of even more activity — efforts Maxwell said are hard to keep up.

Next, Baker is leading a larger study of older adults to see whether adding exercise to other can’t-hurt steps such as a heart-healthy diet, brain games and social stimulation together might reduce the risk of dementia.

Next Up In News
Girl, 13, critically injured after being struck by lightning near Garfield Park Conservatory
Dad dies days after wife and their four children are killed in wrong-way crash on Jane Addams Memorial Tollway
Security guard at Lollapalooza faked mass shooting threat to leave work early: prosecutors
Lightfoot: Chicago making progress on fighting crime despite continued downtown violence
Sexual misconduct investigation forces out lauded charter school leader Tim King, sources say
Teen dies day after Rogers Park shooting
The Latest
Tim McGraw headlines Windy City Smokeout this weekend at the United Center parking lot.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 3-10
The Windy City Smokeout, Northalsted Market Days, Out of Space and Festa Italiana are among the cool things to see and do in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
NUP_196296_00028.jpg
Movies and TV
‘They/Them’: Slasher stalks LGBTQ teens at a ‘conversion’ camp in Peacock’s twisty horror movie
Wonderful young actors play the campers getting guidance from a disarmingly kind counselor (Kevin Bacon).
By Richard Roeper
 
Abortion rights activists demonstrate in Washington on June 30 against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Other Views
We must use every legislative tool to defend abortion rights
I’ll be damned if I let my daughters grow up with fewer rights than their mom had. We must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Equal Access to Abortion Coverage in Healthcare Act.
By Sen. Tammy Duckworth
 
Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings Wednesday.
White Sox
Delay doesn’t detour Lance Lynn in White Sox’ 4-1 victory over Royals
White Sox get some swagger back by taking series from Royals
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Pumpkin Spice Oreos will be back on store shelves starting Aug. 15, while supplies last.
Taste
Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies returning for ‘early’ fall release
The cookies, returning for the first time in five years, feature pumpkin spice-flavored creme filling nestled between two golden Oreo basecakes.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 