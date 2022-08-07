White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to begin serving suspension Sunday

ARLINGTON, Texas — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will begin serving his suspension for bumping an umpire when the Sox complete a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday morning and optioned lefty reliever Tanner Banks to Charlotte.

Anderson was suspended for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley in a game against the Athletics on July 29. Anderson, who was also fined, appealed and had a three-game suspension reduced by one game.

It’s the third time in four seasons Anderson was suspended and the second time in less than a season for making contact with an umpire.

Anderson was penalized for his actions after he was ejected in a Sox loss to the Athletics. Anderson objected to a strike call on the first pitch of an at-bat, and the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap.

Sosa, 22, was with the Sox from June 23-27, going 1-for-12 with a double and two runs scored in four games. He has combined to hit .316/.367/.512 with 16 home runs over 85 games this season with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Banks, a 30-year-old rookie, is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 appearances. Before the Sox traded for Jake Diekman Monday, Banks was the only lefty on the pitching staff. He pitched two innings of relief in an 8-0 loss to the Rangers.

The Sox complete a four-game series in Texas Sunday and have an off day Monday before a four-game series in Kansas City.

As it turned out, Anderson can probably use a couple of days off. The All-Star has struggled since the All-Star break and is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts in the current series against the Rangers. With two games Tuesday, he might have been rested in one of those anyway.