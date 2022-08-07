The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 7, 2022

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to begin serving suspension Sunday

White Sox recall infielder Lenyn Sosa from Charlotte, option left-hander Tanner Banks

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson to begin serving suspension Sunday
Tim Anderson is expected to begin serving his suspension Sunday in Texas.

Tim Anderson gets in the face of plate umpire Nick Mahrley after Anderson made contact with Mahrley during a baseball game against the Athletics on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Chicago. Anderson was ejected. (AP)

AP Photos

ARLINGTON, Texas — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will begin serving his suspension for bumping an umpire when the Sox complete a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon.

The Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday morning and optioned lefty reliever Tanner Banks to Charlotte.

Anderson was suspended for making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley in a game against the Athletics on July 29. Anderson, who was also fined, appealed and had a three-game suspension reduced by one game.

It’s the third time in four seasons Anderson was suspended and the second time in less than a season for making contact with an umpire.

Anderson was penalized for his actions after he was ejected in a Sox loss to the Athletics. Anderson objected to a strike call on the first pitch of an at-bat, and the bill of Anderson’s helmet struck Mahrley’s cap.

Sosa, 22, was with the Sox from June 23-27, going 1-for-12 with a double and two runs scored in four games. He has combined to hit .316/.367/.512 with 16 home runs over 85 games this season with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte.

Banks, a 30-year-old rookie, is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in 29 appearances. Before the Sox traded for Jake Diekman Monday, Banks was the only lefty on the pitching staff. He pitched two innings of relief in an 8-0 loss to the Rangers.

The Sox complete a four-game series in Texas Sunday and have an off day Monday before a four-game series in Kansas City.

As it turned out, Anderson can probably use a couple of days off. The All-Star has struggled since the All-Star break and is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts in the current series against the Rangers. With two games Tuesday, he might have been rested in one of those anyway.

