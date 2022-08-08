The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting

The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue early Monday when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
merlin_91887693.jpg

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A man was killed and a woman was wounded by gunfire early Monday in Albany Park.

They were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Juan Nandi, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said.

The woman, 20, was shot in the leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Man allegedly stole $56,000 in watches from Ralph Lauren on Mag Mile — then was arrested hours later for hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s
Timeline of R. Kelly’s alleged crimes
Get ready for the sturgeon supermoon
What’s a smell that makes you think of Chicago? Sun-Times readers weigh in
Issey Miyake, famed Japanese fashion designer, dies at 84
Trump isn’t toast yet
The Latest
A string of car thefts were reported in April in Englewood on the South Side.
Crime
Man allegedly stole $56,000 in watches from Ralph Lauren on Mag Mile — then was arrested hours later for hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s
Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video using bolt cutters to snip the lock of an antique glass case and making off with four watches, court records show.
By Tom Schuba
 
BBB_05295_R.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ a smart horror comedy about some very dumb people
Instead of banding together when the bloodshed starts, narcissistic millennials and Gen Z-ers start backstabbing one another in devilishly funny slasher satire.
By Richard Roeper
 
Ronnie Wood (from left), Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform onstage during the last concert of their Sixty European tour in Berlin earlier this month. A new four-part Epix series examines the history of the band.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Mick Jagger’s ‘Life As a Rolling Stone’: four-part docuseries sheds light on iconic band
The four-part docuseries tenders a comprehensive overview of how the Rolling Stones became THE ROLLING STONES.
By USA TODAY
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson returned to Chicago Sunday night to have his left hand checked by doctors.
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson out with left hand injury
Anderson returned to Chicago Sunday to have hand examined
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
R. Kelly, joined by supporters, walks out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
R. Kelly
Timeline of R. Kelly’s alleged crimes
Here’s a look at Kelly’s alleged crimes, according to Cook County and federal prosecutors, as well as original reporting of some of these events from the Chicago Sun-Times.
By Jon Seidel | Sun-Times and Alison Martin
 