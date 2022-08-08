Man killed, woman wounded in Albany Park shooting
The two were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue early Monday when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man was killed and a woman was wounded by gunfire early Monday in Albany Park.
They were walking in the 4700 block of North Kedzie Avenue about 12:10 a.m. when two men with handguns approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.
Juan Nandi, 22, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said.
The woman, 20, was shot in the leg and transported to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
Man allegedly stole $56,000 in watches from Ralph Lauren on Mag Mile — then was arrested hours later for hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s
The Latest
Man allegedly stole $56,000 in watches from Ralph Lauren on Mag Mile — then was arrested hours later for hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s
Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video using bolt cutters to snip the lock of an antique glass case and making off with four watches, court records show.
Instead of banding together when the bloodshed starts, narcissistic millennials and Gen Z-ers start backstabbing one another in devilishly funny slasher satire.
The four-part docuseries tenders a comprehensive overview of how the Rolling Stones became THE ROLLING STONES.
Anderson returned to Chicago Sunday to have hand examined
Here’s a look at Kelly’s alleged crimes, according to Cook County and federal prosecutors, as well as original reporting of some of these events from the Chicago Sun-Times.