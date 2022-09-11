The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Chicago is making real progress on policing reform

In the Independent Monitoring Report 4, Chicago achieved a noteworthy milestone: At the two-year mark, it had achieved more than any other American city under a consent decree. Missing deadlines should not be conflated with noncompliance.

By  Elena Gottreich
   
SHARE Chicago is making real progress on policing reform
Police Supt. David Brown listens as Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks at the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier, Aug. 9.

Police Supt. David Brown and other top police officials listen to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s speech at the Chicago Police Department’s graduation and promotion ceremony at Navy Pier, Aug. 9.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

At every level of government — including within the Mayor’s Office and the Chicago Police Department — urgent conversations are taking place regarding police reform and oversight.

Reform advocates and members of the press are asking the right questions about progress on reform, but the resulting discourse is often littered with partial truths and broad, ambiguous statements.

Calls to action fall flat when they do not acknowledge the complexity of police reform, demonstrate a thorough understanding of the Chicago consent decree or exhibit an awareness of the steps taken by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to improve safety.

As the new deputy mayor for public safety, I feel compelled to address the state of police reform in our city and speak directly to residents who are burdened not only with violence, but the lasting impact of systemic racism within our criminal legal systems. To those individuals: Know that we share your urgency for reform and are making substantive and meaningful changes to keep Chicago safe and make everyone’s neighborhood safer.

Opinion bug

Opinion

And to all Chicagoans: Let’s make sure we’re on the same page about what these changes look like. Truly sustainable reform occurs when we build bridges and make connections.

First, we must remember Chicago is experiencing historic reductions in violent crime on the South and West sides, as well as an unprecedented financial investment in those same communities, which for decades have been blighted by violence and lack of economic opportunity. The reduction in crime has largely been facilitated by the tireless efforts of our Chicago Police officers. I would like to emphasize that I appreciate them, and I recognize the challenges of policing in this post-pandemic era.

It is also crucial to understand the complexities of police reform. When misinformation is spread, we move from cooperation to conflict, hope to pessimism, progress to stagnation.

Here is the truth: To implement truly sustainable reform, the Chicago Police Department is focused on providing the best training possible, not just a quick fix. When subject matter experts and civilians conduct important training and uniformed officers get out in the field to serve and protect communities, we get closer to truly sustainable change.

Much of these reforms are guided by the federal consent decree, which contains the highest number of requirements of any large city that has undertaken such an effort since the late 1990s.

In the Independent Monitoring Report 4, Chicago achieved a noteworthy milestone: At the two-year mark, it had achieved more than any other American city under a consent decree.

To give some context: On average, cities that have entered a consent decree achieve full compliance within 10 years. While it is true the CPD has “fully complied with less than 5% of the decree’s requirements,” the department is nearly 75% compliant overall. Previously, in IMR-3, the CPD had more than tripled its overall compliance with the consent decree.

CPD is building community trust in other ways as well. For example, and as explained in IMR-4, use of force policies were revised multiple times because CPD wanted to incorporate the input from extensive dialogue with community members. Mandatory annual training hours were increased from 0 hours to 40 hours, and the CPD’s policy on interactions with transgender, intersex and gender non-conforming individuals was similarly revised based on extensive community dialogue.

Further accomplishments can be found in the report, but the point is clear: Missing consent decree deadlines should not be conflated with noncompliance. Deadlines are often arbitrary milestones that reflect the timeliness of reform, rather than the reform itself. Extending the timeline of our consent decree efforts ensures we are providing our officers with every resource they need to effectively make a meaningful difference in the lives of our residents.

Finally, I want to highlight that last summer, Chicago passed the most progressive and comprehensive civilian oversight legislative package in the country. This package created the citywide Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA), which has the power to advance systemic reform, as well as district councils that will be elected in each police district and will work to improve policing and public safety.

Right now, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make meaningful and sustainable change to keep our communities safe. As a woman whose family has been in Chicago since the early 1900s, and as someone who has experienced their own personal traumas, I am sincerely invested in the hearts and souls of all Chicagoans.

As a lawyer by background, I am especially determined to take advantage of this critically important moment, not just with emotion, but with analytical diligence — guided by facts, being clear-eyed about the systemic issues facing our city and in partnership with the residents for whom I am so proud to work.

Elena Gottreich is the city’s deputy mayor for public safety and was previously deputy director of prosecutorial strategies for the Chicago Police Department.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
The tally of unpaid leasehold taxes is growing, and Cook County must fix the problem
First ugliness, then stunning beauty from the Bears, Justin Fields in a soggy upset of the 49ers
Enough with the complaining already
Repeat after me: This will not be pretty
Bears stuck in a holding pattern
Just Sayin’: I’m starting to get the impression White Sox fans aren’t that fond of Tony La Russa
The Latest
IMG_6896.jpg
Weather
Chicago hit with most severe flooding in over 2 years: ‘It was just pouring down’
The North Side was slammed particularly hard, with some portions recording up to 5 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
By Mohammad Samra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields evades a Niners defender during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 236: The Bears’ big upset
It was sloppy, but a win is a win.
By Sun-Times staff
 
University Village Montessori School may owe over $800,000 in unpaid property taxes because of cracks in the system.
Editorials
The tally of unpaid leasehold taxes is growing, and Cook County must fix the problem
Governmental agencies and nonprofits are exempt from Cook County property taxes. But if they lease out part of their property to a for-profit business, that business is supposed to pay. Too often, those taxes go uncollected.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Oakland’s Ramón Laureano runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against White Sox starter Johnny Cueto on Sunday.
White Sox
Athletics trounce White Sox, prevent 4-game sweep
The Sox complete an otherwise successful 5-2 road trip with a 10-3 loss.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Dodgers’ Justin Turner pumps his fist as he runs the bases after hitting a grand slam off the Padres’ Craig Stammen in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game.
MLB
Dodgers become first team to clinch a playoff spot
Los Angeles, with the best record in the majors at 96-43, sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season.
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 