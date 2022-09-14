The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Week 3 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 3 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
A look at Lane Stadium’s new scoreboard.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Stevenson’s Ben Snider (10) makes a catch against Lake Zurich.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Bear David Montgomery poses for pictures with fans during the game between Loyola and St. Rita.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Plainfield North’s Braxton Bartz, right, and Jaxon Boryca celebrate after one of Bartz’s touchdowns against Joliet West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Lake Zurich hosts Stevenson.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Kenwood’s Davonte Johnson (1) follows the block of Marquise Lightfoot (7) as the Broncos play Taft.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Loyola’s Spencer Leadbetter (5) catches a pass against St. Rita.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Plainfield North’s Demir Ashiru (2) gets to the edge just out of reach of Joliet West’s Derion McBroom (7).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

A view of the full moon over the visiting stands during the game between Loyola and St. Rita.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Plainfield North’s Gerald Floyd, facing, tries to work around the block of Joliet West’s Tanner Brooks.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

