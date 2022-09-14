Week 3 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

The Latest
One hundred small businesses in Cook County can receive grants of $10,000 each through Comcast’s RISE Investment Fund. Applications open Oct. 3 and close Oct. 16.
High school football will be back on television soon. Weigel Broadcasting’s Game of the Week will debut with Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central on Sept. 23.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Walton is the first athlete ever to come to the organization seeking an OK for a NIL deal.
The vice president’s Friday visit marks her fourth time in Illinois since taking office.
3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting in Washington Park
Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when an argument broke out between two groups at the park.