Thursday, September 15, 2022
Buckingham Palace gives details of Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral Monday

Among the funeral guests will be nearly 200 people honored by the late queen for their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors including charities, healthcare and education.

By  Mike Corder|AP
   
Britain’s King Charles III and Prince William follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Aaron Chown / AP

LONDON — Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving the British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.

The queen died Sept. 8 at 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle summer retreat after a 70-year reign.

Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, the official in charge of arrangements, said the funeral and related events are intended to “unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling her majesty and her family’s wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”

“The queen held a unique and timeless position in all our lives,” Fitzalan-Howard said. “This has been felt more keenly over the past few days as the world comes to terms with her demise.”

After the state funeral on Monday, attended by 2,000 guests, including President Joe Biden and other visiting heads of state, the queen’s coffin will be carried through the historic heart of London from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.

Also among the funeral guests will be nearly 200 people honored by the late queen for their work responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and in sectors including charities, healthcare and education.

Amid pomp and pageantry, the coffin will travel along virtually the same route, including passing through the flag-lined Mall to the one it passed Wednesday in front of hushed throngs of mourners when it was taken from the palace to the Houses of Parliament.

London’s Heathrow Airport announced it will halt all flights for 15 minutes before the two-minute national silence Monday, until 15 minutes after it has finished “to avoid noise disruption.”

From London, the queen’s coffin will then be driven in the state hearse to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel near Windsor Castle, attended by 800 people, including members of the queen’s household and Windsor estate staff.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault ,and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will pronounce the blessing.

Members of the royal family will then hold a private burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen will be interred with her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.

The Latest
The White Sox’ Yoan Moncada and Elvis Andrus both homered off Guardians rookie Hunter Gaddis on Thursday.
White Sox
White Sox hit five homers against Guardians’ rookie starter in 8-2 victory
Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn hit back to back jacks in second to start home run barrage.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cardi B arrives at a photo call for “Hustlers” in 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. The rapper is hosting the AMAs telecast on Nov 21.
Celebrities
Cardi B agrees to community service in guilty plea
‘WAP’ singer says the misdemeanors she committed in a pair of 2018 strip-club brawls ‘are not reflective of who I am now.’
By Associated Press
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey talks to reporters on Tuesday.
Afternoon Edition
Darren Bailey’s tax returns, Railroad strike averted, must-see Riot Fest acts and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
The murals beneath the Chicago Skyway near Commercial Avenue and South Chicago Avenue are plentiful and diverse.
La Voz Chicago
Artistas callejeros se reunirán para un fin de semana de ‘Encuentro de Estilos’
Algunos artistas participantes son locales, mientras que otros vienen de lugares tan lejanos como México y Alemania.
By Michael Loria
 
A sign held up at a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Douglass Park.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de La Villita, North Lawndale exigen que Riot Fest se vaya de Douglass Park
El festival de música de tres días comienza el viernes, pero algunos líderes comunitarios del lado oeste dicen que es perjudicial para la salud de las comunidades cercanas
By Elvia Malagón
 