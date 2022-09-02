The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Fall Entertainment Guide 2022: Music

This fall, warm up with some live tunes at Chicago-area venues.

By  Joanna Gaden
   
Chart-topping singer and icon, Lizzo, performs at the United Center on Oct. 16.

Lizzo headlines the United Center on Oct. 16.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Summer may be wrapping up, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. Attend a few more outdoor concerts before you move the party indoors for these fall shows in and around Chicago.

September

Florence and the Machine, Sept. 7. Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. $135-$1,994; livenation.com.

Reggae Gold, Sept. 8-Jan. 26. Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave. $10; subt.net.

Lyric Opera of Chicago, “Ernani,” Sept. 9-Oct. 1. Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr. $40-$330; lyricopera.org.

The Selena Tribute Concert with Jennifer Peña, Grupo Metál, Karla Perez, Mariachi Perla de Mexico and more, Sept. 9. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Free; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

Luke Bryan, Riley Green & Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 10. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $49+; livenation.com.

Erykah Badu with Ravyn Lenae and KAINA, Sept. 11. Ravinia Pavilion, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. $44-$155; ravinia.org.

The Doobie Brothers, Sept. 14. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $69.50+; tickemaster.com.

Norwood Park Fall Fest with The Breakfast Club, Second Hand Soul Band, 7th Heaven and more, Sept. 16-17. Norwood Park Train Station, 6088 W. Northwest Hwy. $5 suggested donation; npfallfest.org.

Riot Fest with My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails, Bleachers, Yungblud, Ice Cube and more, Sept. 16-18. Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr. $99.98+; riotfest.org.

Handel’s “Jephtha,” Music of the Baroque Chorus & Orchestra, Sept. 18-19. North Shore Center, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie and Harris Theater at Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph Dr. $35-$100; baroque.org.

Ben Platt with Aly & AJ., Sept. 23. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $32.50+; wintrustarena.com.

Death Cab for Cutie, Sept. 24. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. $49.50-$129.50; saltshedchicago.com

Gordon Lightfoot, Sept. 26. Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. $49-$89; ticketmaster.com.

The Paper Kites, Sept. 26. Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave. $30; lh-st.com

October

The Head and the Heart with Shakey Graves, Oct. 1. Huntington Bank Pavilion, Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. $60-$360; livenation.com

Violent Femmes, Oct. 4-5. Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St. $39.50-$59.50; thaliahallchicago.com

Chicago R&B Music Experience with Monica, Tevin Campbell, Brian McKnight, Tamar Braxton, Silk and Raheem DeVaughn, Oct. 8. Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Rd. $65+; wintrustarena.com.

Muse, Oct. 11. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N Racine Ave., $270-$750; jamusa.com.

’80s Night Out, Oct. 12. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $35; metropolisarts.com.

Celebrating David Bowie with Todd Rundgren, Royston Langdon, Angelo Moore and more, Oct. 14. Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave. $35-$150; copernicuscenter.org.

Cuarteto Latinoamericano, Oct. 15. Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave, Evanston. $30-$50; musicinst.org.

Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell, Oct. 17-18. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. $55; mariotttheatre.com.

Marcus King, Oct. 21. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W Lawrence Ave. $69-$322; livenation.com

Halloween Spooktakular with the New Philharmonic Orchestra, Oct. 22-23. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $53; atthemac.org

Noah Cyrus, Oct. 27. House of Blues Chicago, 329 N. Dearborn St. $29.50-$125; houseofblues.com/chicago

Echosmith with Phoebe Ryan and Band of Silver, Oct. 28. Bottom Lounge,1375 W. Lake St. $25-$79; bottomlounge.com

November

Carly Rae Jepsen, Nov. 5. Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave. $75-$283; livenation.com

The Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction and Poppy, Nov. 5. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $39+; ticketmaster.com.

Bazzi, Nov. 6. Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., $39.50+; jamusa.com

Paramore, Nov. 9. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. $333+; chicagotheatre.com

Arcade Fire with Beck, Nov. 12. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $79.50+; ticketmaster.com.

Black Lips, Nov. 16-17. The Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave. $25; emptybottle.com

Hotel California — A Salute to the Eagles, Nov. 19. Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $29; desplainestheatre.com

Windborne’s The Music of Queen with The Chicago Philharmonic, Nov. 25. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. $33.50-$153.25; auditoriumtheatre.org

