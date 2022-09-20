Rev. Jackson recently released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

The Rev. Jesse Jackson was recently discharged from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab rehab center.

The 80-year-old civil rights leader went back home Sept. 15 after spending several weeks at the AbilityLab to undergo extensive physical therapy focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease, and to get some rest, according to a statement from the Rainbow PUSH coalition.

Dr. Leslie Rydberg, attending physician at the AbilityLab, said in the statement that the therapy was centered on “treating symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease” and maintaining Jackson’s “mobility and participation in activities of daily life.”

Jackson also spent time at the AbilityLab last year. He was transferred there in August to undergo occupational and physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease as his COVID-19 symptoms abated.

“Most of Rev. Jackson’s life he has not taken a vacation and when he did, he ended up working on social justice and voter rights issues,” the statement said. “On the advice of his physicians and family, Rev. Jackson agreed to this physical therapy regimen, and he is ready once again to continue working on Dr King’s unfinished business.”

“Each day, I was inspired by his commitment and hard work,” Rydberg said.

