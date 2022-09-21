The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Faculty at School of the Art Institute of Chicago asks for union recognition

The workers say that a “strong majority” of their group wants to affiliate with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

By  David Roeder
   
SHARE Faculty at School of the Art Institute of Chicago asks for union recognition
SAIC_union_rally.jpg

Staffers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago rally Wednesday. Faculty members seek union representation for 600 lecturers and adjuncts.

Council 31/American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees

Instructors at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, citing strong support for unionizing, Wednesday demanded the school’s leadership recognize them as members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

The employees issued their demand in a letter to school President Elissa Tenny. “We can confirm that a strong majority of members of our bargaining unit have signed cards, and we want to be represented by Council 31” of AFSCME, the letter said.

The staff revealed the letter during a rally on the steps of the Art Institute. It asked Tenny to respond by Tuesday.

The proposed union would include about 600 lecturers and adjuncts at the school. At the Art Institute itself, about 600 staff members already are part of Council 31.

The two groups would form a “wall-to-wall union” to represent people who are behind the scenes and under-compensated but who contribute to the museum’s world-class reputation, the school’s employees said.

The workers are asking their employer to acknowledge that most staffers support unionizing. They provided no numbers. Employers seldom go along with voluntary recognition, thus forcing a union certification election run by the National Labor Relations Board.

Bree Witt, communications director at the school, said in an email, “As we shared with part-time faculty in May, this is a choice part-time faculty will make individually and collectively.If a union is voted in, we look forward to working with the bargaining team.” Witt did not answer a question about whether managers would recognize the Council 31 affiliation, avoiding a union election.

Anders Lindall, spokesman for Council 31, has said the school describes the adjuncts and lecturers as part-time employees, but many carry full course loads and put in full-time hours.

Next Up In News
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
Lightfoot proposes new, improved — and permanent — outdoor dining program
City Council approves Chicago Fire’s training center on Near West Side
Aunt accused of throwing 3-year-old boy into water off Navy Pier. ‘Not once did [she] scream for help, call for help, ask for help.’
Pace to end some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes under proposed 2023 budget
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
2 teens wounded in Garfield Park drive-by attack
The 16-year-olds were shot on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media in Springfield in January of 2020.
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
As Republicans called for the Far South Side legislator to resign altogether, Jones III has yet to publicly address the charges against him.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Illinois State Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, speaks to members of the media after stepping out of the closed door negotiations for the next Senate President at the Illinois State Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Springfield, Ill.
Editorials
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
The paltry $5,000 kickback Emil Jones III was allegedly promised in a scheme with the red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC is indicative of how easily some of our elected leaders can apparently be bought off.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Election workers help voters before they cast their ballots at a South Side elementary school during the 2022 Illinois primary on June 28.
Editorials
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Thousands of workers are needed to fill vacancies in the suburbs.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Jose Abreu of the White Sox gets the final out of a game against the Guardians in May.
White Sox
Guardians fielding a division championship team — for $130 million less than White Sox
White Sox went into season as World Series contenders, and Guardians weren’t built to win.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 