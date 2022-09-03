15-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Chicago shooting

A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday night in South Chicago.
The teen was walking on a sidewalk just before midnight when four men approached him in the 7900 block of South Crandon Avenue and fired close to 45 rounds at the boy, Chicago police said.
He was struck twice in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.
