Queen Elizabeth II’s 1959 Chicago visit was only stop on Great Lakes tour

Chicago will forever have a special connection with Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96.

The longest-reigning British monarch visited Chicago in 1959 along with her husband Prince Philip, at the invitation of then Mayor Richard J. Daley. The royal couple was in the U.S. for an official tour of the Great Lakes region following the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway. It would be their only U.S. port of disembarkation on the tour.

According to news reports at the time, more than 1 million spectators lined the lakeshore and Michigan Avenue for a parade to welcome the couple after their arrival via the HMY Britannia at the landing at Buckingham Fountain.

“A wild, noisy reception went off on the lakefront. Jets crisscrossed overhead. Fireboats shot plumes of water 100 feet in the air. Mortars bombarded the sunny blue sky with the Stars and Stripes and Union Jacks,” Chicago Daily News reporter Henry M. Hanson wrote of the festivities surrounding the royal arrival.”

“My husband and I are very glad to be here today. We have looked forward for a very long time to coming here and meeting our American friends in the middle of the country,” the queen said in her remarks to the gathered crowd.

Among the places visited in a 14-hour whirlwind tour by the queen and her husband were Navy Pier where a 2,300-foot-long red carpet welcomed them for a look at the Chicago International Trade Fair, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago, lunch at the Ambassador Hotel, and a formal gala dinner at the Conrad Hilton Hotel.

In an unexpected tour stop, the queen underwent an emergency tooth filling by a Chicago dentist at his downtown office just hours before the gala dinner.

Below are some images of the historic visit:

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip arrive via royal barge near Monroe Harbor. Chicago Sun-Times collection/Chicago History Museum

Mayor Richard Daley is among the entourage of dignitaries and troops greeting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip upon their 1959 arrival in Chicago. Chicago Sun-Times collection/Chicago History Museum

Pomp and circumstance and a flourish by the Marine Corps Band greet Queen Elizabeth II, on July 6, 1959, at the entrance to Chicago’s International Trade Fair. This was one of sites the Queen and her husband Prince Philip visited during all-day tour of city. AP Photo/J. Walter Green

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit the Art Institute of Chicago in 1959. Chicago Sun-Times Collection/Chicago History Museum

Queen Elizabeth II chats with Mayor Richard J. Daley at a banquet hosted by him in her honor at the Conrad Hilton Hotel, 720 S. Michigan, in 1959. Chicago Sun-Times Collection/ Chicago History Museum

After a busy day in Chicago, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II offers toast during dinner given by Mayor Richard J. Daley at the Hilton Hotel, July 7, 1959. The reception for the queen was termed “the greatest she has ever experienced outside Britain.” AP Photo/Edward Kitch