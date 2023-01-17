The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Illinois could lose billions in motor fuel taxes as electric vehicle sales grow, report warns

Union-tied group pushes for a mileage tax to ensure state’s road-building coffers remain full if Illinois meets its goal of having 1 million EVs on the road by the end of the decade.

By  Capitol News Illinois
   
NIKA SCHOONOVER
SHARE Illinois could lose billions in motor fuel taxes as electric vehicle sales grow, report warns
A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub is on display at the Mercedes-Benz booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) ORG XMIT: NVJL108

A ChargePoint electric vehicle charging hub on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Jan. 5. The rapid rise in EV sales and increasing popularity of fuel-efficient vehicles risks cutting fuel-tax revenue that Illinois uses to maintain roads and bridges.

AP Photos

SPRINGFIELD — Despite Illinois’ efforts to smoothly integrate electric vehicles into the state’s economy, a new report from the Illinois Economic Policy Institute is warning of a potential steep decline in transportation revenue as the process of electrification accelerates.

The primary issue is motor fuel taxes, which will see a significant drop as more electric vehicles get on the road and fewer people fill cars with gas.

Because motor fuel taxes make up the backbone of state funding for road and bridge projects, the institute, which has ties to labor, warned that new revenue sources would have to be identified to ensure the state’s 10-year capital improvements plan remains on track.

“There’s absolutely a benefit to having EVs, but it will ultimately have a strong impact on transportation funding,” said Mary Tyler, the report’s author.

The motor fuel tax is the state’s leading source of transportation funding and makes up 52 percent of Illinois’ transportation revenue and 82 percent of its contributions to the federal highway trust fund.

The report’s main recommendation is implementing a vehicle miles traveled, or VMT, fee that would replace the existing motor fuel tax with a fee determined by the number of miles a car travels. 

The idea has been floated in the past, including by J.B. Pritzker in an interview during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

States such as Oregon “have done tests recently for a VMT tax because we have more and more electric cars on the road, more and more hybrids, and because gas mileage is rising,” candidate Pritzker told the Daily Herald. “It’s only fair if you’re on a road and traveling on that road that you should pay your fair share.”

Pritzker as governor has not made a serious push for a VMT.

It’s an issue the institute says will become more pressing as the state moves toward its goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on the road by the end of the decade — a goal written into law in the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act in 2021.

Even before this promise was made, Illinois was seeing a yearly increase in electric vehicles on the road. From 2017 to 2021, registrations rose from 8,255 to 36,482. The most recent data shows that, as of December, there are 57,311 registrations.

FILE - A Tesla sedan gets a charge at a Tesla Supercharging station in Cranberry, Pa, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) ORG XMIT: NYPM401

A Tesla sedan charging at a supercharging station in Pennsylvania. As of December 2022. Illinois had 57,311 registered electric vehicles. Among proposals to counter a loss of fuel-tax revenue are a per-mile fee, higher registration fees and adding tolls to interstate highways.

AP Photos

According to Tyler, Illinois would have to add 119,000 electric vehicles every year in order to meet its goal of 1 million by 2030. If that happens, the state would lose $765 million in sales and motor fuel taxes when accounting for added EV fees. Counting federal revenue, that figure would be $1.1 billion.

Electric vehicles aside, Tyler said fuel-efficient vehicles pose another threat to the state’s transportation revenue. Roughly 10 percent of registered vehicles in Illinois are electric, and the rest of the 11 million are becoming more fuel-efficient.

“If you take a look at the picture of all the vehicles on the road, as newer vehicles come out that are more fuel-efficient, that means we’re just having ... a more fuel-efficient fleet,” she said.

Tyler says the total state and federal revenue loss over the next decade from an increase in EVs and better fuel efficiency would be about $4.3 billion.

That loss would be especially threatening to the back half of Pritzker’s 10-year, $45 billion capital infrastructure plan.

The roads-and-bridges portion of the 2019 program was made possible in large part by doubling the state’s motor fuel tax, then tying it to inflation in subsequent years. The infrastructure plan also increased Illinois’ annual electric vehicle registration fee by $100 annually.

Tyler said that although the fee hike helped replace some of the lost revenue, it won’t go far enough.

“As soon as the change can be made, the better,” Tyler said. “There are EVs on the road that are not paying as much as they would be on motor fuel tax. So there is an impact, it’s just right now the impact isn’t as big as what it will be in the future.”

Other policy areas to explore, Tyler suggests, include increasing existing registration fees, implementing a separate hybrid fee and creating an electric vehicle kilowatt-per-hour fee.

Joseph P. Schwieterman, a DePaul University transportation expert, said something needs to be done.

“The state government is approaching a fiscal cliff as fuel taxes fall, largely due to the frenetic expansion of electric vehicles,” he said.

“We don’t necessarily need to adopt a per-mile user fee, but we need fees that are scaled to the intensity with which people use our streets and highways.”

P.S. Sriraj, director of the University of Illinois Chicago’s urban transportation center, said the way to offset lost fuel taxes is “the billion-dollar question.” 

But he raised equity concerns that adding tolls to highways could take away free options for people who can’t afford to pay the extra fee.

Freeways use the word “free” for a reason, he said.

Taxing electricity used, or miles driven by checking odometers should all be considered, he said.

“It’s good to start talking about the possibilities right now because electric vehicles are here for sure,” he said.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Contributing: Mitch Dudek

Next Up In News
Two south suburban cops charged with extortion, stealing guns, drugs and cash during traffic stops
Chuy Garcia outlines ‘Women’s Agenda’
Ride-hailing, food delivery drivers could appeal deactivations under proposed ordinance
Field Museum shows off 3,000-year-old sword once believed to be a replica
ComEd seeks record-high $1.5 billion rate hike over next 4 years
Peoria police investigate fire at Illinois Planned Parenthood as arson
The Latest
An aerial photo of Arlington Park horse track.
Bears
‘We nailed it’: Easy to see what Bears CEO Kevin Warren envisions in Arlington Heights stadium
Warren plans to begin official team business in April and said he expects to have more concrete details on the stadium plans by July.
By Jason Lieser
 
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, No. 77 shown in last year’s spring game, was not wearing a seatbelt during Sunday’s fatal vehicle accident. Georgia recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy also died in the accident.&nbsp;
College Sports
Georgia player Devin Willock wasn’t wearing seatbelt in fatal crash
Willock, an offensive lineman, and team recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy died in the accident that happened a few hours after the Bulldogs’ national championship celebration.
By Paul Newberry | AP
 
New Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren holds up a team helmet during his introduction at Halas Hall.
Bears
Kevin Warren’s ‘new, fresh perspective’ rooted in childhood accident
“It was an awful experience, but it was the greatest experience of my life,” he said. “It gave me resolve.”
By Patrick Finley
 
Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock.
Blackhawks
Alex Stalock’s second concussion is concerning, disheartening for Blackhawks
Stalock’s stellar goaltending and fun-loving personality were missed for seven weeks after his first concussion, and his terrible recent health luck continued with a collision in practice Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
merlin_110885687.jpg
Movies and TV
Ron Jeremy ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial on rape charges
Judge says the former porn performer, who pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of sexual assault, is in “incurable neurocognitive decline” from which he is unlikely to recover.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 