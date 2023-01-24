Family members and community activists gathered Tuesday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood to make a plea for tips in the murder of 32-year-old Ramiro Mendez, a father of two girls.

Mendez was gunned down Saturday in front of his house in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street in the early-morning hours, shortly after he and his wife returned home from a family gathering.

Maria Zambrano had gone into the house to let out the family dog while Mendez waited in the driveway, Zambrano said Tuesday after a news conference at the corner of North Lockwood and West Altgeld, a few doors down from the shooting scene.

Ramiro Mendez Provided

“I heard gunshots, a lot of shots, then squealing tires,” recalled Zambrano, standing alongside her sister and Mendez’s parents. “When I came out, he was on the ground.”

Mendez lay near the backyard fence, said Zambrano, who said she believed the shooting was a botched robbery attempt.

“He didn’t have problems with anybody,” she said.

Community activists Raul Montes Jr. and Pat Gibbons pledged a combined $8,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction of the killers.

“We’re tired of the violence,” Montes said. “(Mendez) was killed outside his own house. ... Criminals don’t care who you are or where you live.”

A black sedan pulled up in front of the house as Mendez was waiting in the driveway around 3 a.m., police said. An occupant of the vehicle opened fire, striking Mendez in the chest. Mendez was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Mendez had two daughters, ages 10 and 7, said Yarine Velez, who said Mendez was her adopted brother.

Mendez was born in Mexico and grew up in Bucktown before moving to Belmont Cragin, Velez said. He worked as a food deliveryman, but woke up every morning to take his daughters to school, Zambrano said.

“His daughters miss their daddy,” she said, stifling a sob. “The people all around all have cameras. ... I understand they’re afraid. People don’t want to talk. I am afraid, but I’m out here because I want justice for (Ramiro).”

Family members of Ramiro Mendez mourn as community activist and Chicago aldermanic candidate Esteban Burgoa decries neighborhood violence Tuesday. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pat Gibbons (left) and Raul Montes listen Tuesday as Yarine Velez talks about her brother, Ramiro Mendez, who was shot to death Saturday in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times