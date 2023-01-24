The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Construction begins on new FlyOver ride at Navy Pier

The ride uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion and a 65-foot wraparound screen to simulate the feeling of flight as guests sit suspended above the ground.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
People walk around Navy Pier on its reopening day, Friday morning, April 30, 2021. Navy Pier was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new indoor attraction is set to open at Navy Pier in 2024.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

You’ll soon be able to soar across the Grand Canyon and volcanic Iceland without leaving Chicago.

Work has begun on the new indoor FlyOver attraction at Navy Pier in the space that previously housed the IMAX theater, according to Chicago-based McHugh Construction, which is serving as general contractor for the project.

The ride uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion and a 65-foot wraparound screen to simulate the feeling of flight as guests sit suspended above the ground. Special effects, including wind, mist and scents, provide an extra level of immersion.

The ride, from the company Pursuit, was expected to open in the fall of 2023 but is now slated to take off in the spring of 2024.

Pursuit has similar rides in Las Vegas, Canada and Iceland.

