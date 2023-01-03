The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

High-energy junior JJ Hernandez leads young Glenbard North past Hoffman Estates

It doesn’t require a pencil and paper to notice JJ Hernandez’s impact. The 6-6 guard passes the eye test.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Glenbard North’s JJ Hernandez (24) goes to the net against Hoffman Estates’ Adell Bosnjak (33).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Like most teams, Glenbard North tracks multiple defensive plays: tips, blocks, deflections, charges and more. Junior JJ Hernandez has been on a roll recently, finishing with double-digit numbers on that defensive chart in the last five games. 

It doesn’t require a pencil and paper to notice Hernandez’s impact. The 6-6 guard passes the eye test. He’s an incredibly high-energy player that impacts many phases of the game. 

“The energy level is important to set the tone for the team,” Hernandez said. “Starting out strong gets everyone in the groove.”

Hernandez finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the Panthers’ 51-43 win against Hoffman Estates on Tuesday in Carol Stream. 

“The points and everything else he does for our team is huge,” Glenbard North coach Kevin Tonn said. “He’s a great rim protector. He gets out in passing lanes and he’s super unselfish.”

The game was close throughout. Glenbard North’s first significant lead came after back-to-back three-pointers from senior Luke Bonnema and freshman Maharri Thatch. Those two big shots put the Rams (9-6) ahead by 10 points with 5:51 left to play. 

Hoffman Estates (8-7) cut the lead to three on Adell Bosnjak’s three-pointer with 2:13 remaining, but Glenbard North shot 5 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 49 seconds to seal the win. 

“We have a lot of potential and in past games we haven’t shown it as much,” Panthers senior Eddy Redento said. “But closing this game out was a nice step for us.”

Thatch, sophomore Jack Schager and 6-4 freshman guard Josh Abushanab start and play major minutes for Glenbard North. The future is bright, but all that youth can be challenging. 

“The inexperience shows sometimes and it has kind of been a rollercoaster,” Tonn said. “But it is games like these we learn from. Hoffman Estates has some players over there and we did a good job of handling the highs and lows.”

Several college coaches were out to watch 6-9 DJ Wallace. The senior led Hoffman Estates with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. 

Adell Bosnjak, a 6-5 senior, added 10 points for the Hawks. Sophomore point guard Nate Cleveland is another young player to keep an eye on. He had a solid all-around game for Hoffman Estates. 

“They hit some big shots and we struggled to shoot it a little bit,” Hoffman Estates coach Peter McBride said. “We are looking for some consistency.” 

