Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Northwestern falls to Iowa

Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes as the Hawkeyes pulled away from the Wildcats.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
Northwestern forward Tydus Verhoeven battles under the basket during the first half against Iowa forward Payton Sandfort (left), guard Connor McCaffery (30) and guard Tony Perkins.

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Peyton Sandfort and Filip Rebraca combined to score 20 points over the final seven minutes of the game to allow Iowa to pull away from Northwestern for an 86-70 victory on Tuesday night. 

The Big Ten Conference game was originally scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game was tied at the half, 39-39, and the teams took turns with the lead in the second half. Boo Buie opened the second half with a layup and a three to put the Wildcats up, 44-39. Connor McCaffery hit a three and Tony Perkins added two free throws and a layup to push Iowa into a 51-48 advantage.

Buie’s three-point play with 7:38 left pulled Northwestern within three, 62-59, but Sandfort and Rebraca took over from there. Sandfort hit a three and Rebraca scored eight straight points. Sandfort hit from deep again, then added three free throws and another three-pointer to give Iowa an 84-68 advantage with 2:35 left. 

Sandfort hit a career-best 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 20 points and five assists for Iowa (14-8, 6-5). Rebraca had his eighth double-double of the season, putting up 20 points with 10 rebounds. Kris Murray added 16 points with eight rebounds, Perkins had 12 points and McCaffery contributed 11 points. 

Buie led Northwestern (15-6, 6-4) with 19 points. Chase Audige scored 15 points. 

Iowa plays host to Illinois Saturday before traveling to face No. 1 Purdue on Feb. 9. 

Northwestern returns home to host Michigan Thursday.

