Basketball museum of Illinois finds a home in Bedford Park

The Basketball Museum of Illinois is still in its infancy stage. But after finally finding a permanent home in Bedford Park’s Wintrust Sports Complex, the architects of the museum’s concept and vision are now doing all they can to bring attention to it while celebrating the state’s passion for basketball.

The mission of the museum, which is an extension of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, is to recognize, honor and celebrate the memorable players, coaches, teams, traditions and stories in the long history of Illinois basketball. The goal is to have a shrine dedicated to basketball –– at all levels –– in Illinois.

Those visiting the Wintrust Sports Complex will already find exhibits featuring Hebron’s 1952 state championship team, the impact of Title IX, legendary women’s coach Dorothy Gaters and Loyola’s historic Game of Change that knocked down racial barriers during the 1962-63 season. Plenty more exhibits and galleries are being planned.

“We’ve been looking for a place to house our Hall of Fame and a basketball museum to tell this sport’s story in this state,” said Bob Ward, executive director of the Basketball Museum of Illinois. “If it’s not the greatest basketball state in the country, it’s at least in the team photo.”

It’s only been 16 months since the Basketball Museum of Illinois signed a partnership agreement with the Village of Bedford Park.

“The Village of Bedford Park has been great and committed, and the feedback has all been very positive,” said Ward. “This first phase has been about the branding of the facility and museum.”

Now it’s a matter of not only adding to the museum but making people aware of it, drawing fans through its doors and continuing to generate financial support to enhance the museum’s exhibits.

The IBCA has started a unique series of events called The Glory Days Rivalry Nights. In conjunction with the Basketball Museum of Illinois, the IBCA has organized a special night later this month, bringing two old rivals together: Weber and Gordon Tech.

While both schools have closed their doors –– Weber in 1999 and Gordon Tech just a decade ago, changing its name to DePaul Prep –– this is a night to bring the rivalry back to life. Along with that, it’s about shining a light on the museum and basketball history in the state. The event will be Oct. 25 at The Wintrust Sports Complex.

These two Chicago Catholic League basketball programs churned out players and coaches who continue to impact the basketball world today. The winningest coach in college basketball history, Duke’s iconic Mike Krzyzewski, is a Weber graduate.

Former NBA and Bradley coach Dick Versace was a Gordon Tech graduate and coached there early in his career.

Locally, current DePaul Prep coach Tom Kleinschmidt, fresh off winning a Class 2A state championship, is a Gordon Tech legend.

The coaching trees for both schools are long, impressive and impactful on the sport in this state. Those who have coached or were associated with the two programs include Jim Harrington, John Bonk, Mike Bailey, Al Biancalana, Carl Maniscalco, Denny Zelasko, Steve Pappas, Marty Gaughan, Terry Head, Will Rey, Dan Chubrilo, Scott Bogumil, Bob Ociepka and Tony Barone among several others.

The night will include food, drinks and plenty of stories from guest speakers from both schools. All former players, coaches and those with athletic ties to Weber and Gordon Tech will come together under one roof.

There will be both a Weber and Gordon Tech panel to relive the stories and memories of a great Chicago Catholic League rivalry. It’s also an opportunity for the museum’s new space to be seen and talked about. There will be a chance for those from the IBCA to talk about the vision of the facility and museum.

“This is a multifaceted mission we are on,” said Ward, who was a head coach at Wheaton North, Wheaton St. Francis, Spring Valley Hall and Round Lake in his 35-plus years of coaching. “We are trying to get people excited about what we are doing.”

The Glory Days tour will include another stop in early November in the northwest part of the state. The focus for the Nov. 4 event, which will be held in Savanna, Ill., will be bringing schools that have closed in the Carroll and Jo Daviess county areas together again.

