Monday, October 9, 2023
Today’s Republican Party has abandoned its roots

The party first turned its back on its values in 1876 by agreeing to dismantle Reconstruction. Ever since, power rather than principle has been its driving motive.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
The Republican party of today is very different from the days Lincoln was president.

Library of Congress.

As much as I agree with S.E. Cupp’s commentary on the current Republican meltdown in Washington (“Kevin McCarthy’s reign as House speaker ended like it started - under Matt Gaetz’s thumb”), she is trying to gaslight us on the intellectual roots of the party. The GOP was not founded on the libertarianism of F.A. Hayek but rather quite the opposite.

The Republican Party was launched to use the power of the federal government to end slavery and expand opportunities for the less privileged, including free land for struggling farmers through the Homestead Act and access to higher education through land-grant colleges.

Under Abraham Lincoln, the Republicans had no qualms about greatly expanding government authority as they battled the treason of slave power. Under Ulysses S. Grant, they extended it further as they sought justice for the formerly enslaved. Yet the party would turn its back on those values in 1876, in desperation to retain its hold on the presidency, by agreeing to dismantle Reconstruction.

Ever since, power rather than principle has been its driving motive, and the embrace of the writings of Ayn Rand and Milton Friedman ... just so much window dressing. The current debacle is only the end result of a party without a soul.

John D. Cameron, West Ridge

Seeing red over Abbott’s political stunt

I’m seeing quite a lot of reporting about the dozens of buses being sent by Gov. Greg Abbott from Texas to Chicago, filled with thousands of asylum seekers from the southern border.

Few reporters seem to acknowledge how outrageous it is that Texas is doing this. Texas receives federal funding to manage the influx of asylum seekers, and they’re just carting off their responsibility to northern cities. Where is our federal funding? Not only should we receive more, but Texas should receive less for sending migrants away.

It looks like they thought we would make these buses turn around and prove to the nation that sanctuary cities don’t care about migrants. But we are doing what we can to accommodate them and spending tens of millions of dollars to set up temporary housing.

Congress should seriously consider revoking some of the immigration funding sent to these red states. They can’t keep getting away with this ridiculous, cruel political stunt.

Will Gaudet, Edgewater

A traveler walks past asylum-seekers inside a waiting area for shuttles near O’Hare Airport’s Terminal 2 on Oct. 3. More migrants were sheltered behind the curtain. More than 17,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since the end of August 2022.
Chicago Enterprise
As migrant crisis grows will faith groups step up and offer unused buildings?
Religious organizations own substantial properties that sit empty or little used. Why aren’t they being opened to shelter people arriving in Chicago?
By David Roeder
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Son, 47, lives with us, acts like a teenager
Dad’s had enough of housing the man who makes a decent income but pays no rent or household bills.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Louis Armstrong plays in Paris on June 5, 1965.
Theater
New musical has a tall task: covering Louis Armstrong’s amazing lifetime of miracles
‘A Wonderful World’ attempts to sum up an inventive and daring career in jazz that started in Chicago.
By Lloyd Sachs | For the Sun-Times
 
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin waves to spectators during a Labor Day parade in 2022. As a college student, she was attacked by her boyfriend. She is sharing her story to help other victims during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Other Views
Melissa Conyears-Ervin: I was a victim of domestic violence. Other victims should know they aren’t alone.
We don’t know the true magnitude of something as awful as domestic violence if people who’ve experienced it don’t speak out or ask for help, the city treasurer writes.
By Melissa Conyears-Ervin
 
Maritze Garcia performs a traditional dance at Pottawattomie Park in Rogers Park in October 2021 to protest after Cook County commissioners refused to advance a measure to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.
Chicago
Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day? Groups say it’s time to leave Columbus behind
Chicago, Cook County and the state of Illinois all observe Columbus Day, but some are calling for new ways to celebrate Italian heritage.
By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
 