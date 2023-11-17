The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 17, 2023
Chicago’s official Christmas tree was lit on Friday night in Millennium Park as thousands of revelers took in the extravaganza.&nbsp;

Chicago’s official Christmas tree was lit up on Friday night in Millennium Park as thousands of revelers took in the extravaganza.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Chicago Entertainment and Culture News

City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park

A 45-foot Colorado Blue Spruce was lit Friday night, signaling the official start to Chicago’s holiday season.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park
SHARE City’s official Christmas tree lights up Millennium Park

Let there be lights. And ornaments. And fireworks.

Chicago’s holiday season is now open, following Friday night’s lighting of the City’s official Christmas tree in Millennium Park.

Thousands of revelers turned out for the annual ceremony that combines holiday fun and fireworks at Washington and Michigan.

This year’s tree (the city’s 110th) — a 45-foot-tall Colorado blue spruce — was donated by the De La Cruz family of southwest suburban Darien. Abby De La Cruz and her parents, Zenaida and Efren, entered an area-wide contest earlier this fall to determine who’s tree would make its home in Millennium Park for the holiday season.

Chicago’s official Christmas tree is illuminated in Millennium Park on Friday night.

Chicago’s official Christmas tree stands illuminated in Millennium Park on Friday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The family was on-hand Friday night, joining Mayor Brandon Johnson as the official on-switch was pushed, illuminating more than 60,000 LED lights on the massive tree and signaling the start of fireworks high over the rooftops of nearby Loop buildings.

In an interview with the Sun-Times earlier this month, family members said the tree was “a gift to the city” in gratitude to the place they’ve called home since the early 1970s, when they left the Philippines for a better life.”

Abby De La Cruz (left) and her parents, Zenaida and Efren, of Darien, stand in front of the Colorado blue spruce tree selected as the City of Chicago’s Christmas tree. Their tree — now fully decorated —&nbsp;now stands in Millennium Park as the city’s official Christmas tree.

Abby De La Cruz (left) and her parents, Zenaida and Efren, of Darien, stand in front of the Colorado blue spruce tree that was selected as the City of Chicago’s official Christmas tree. Their tree — now fully decorated for the holiday season — towers over Millennium Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Entertainment at Friday’s event included performances from DJ TREW, cast members from “Boop! The Betty Boop Musical,” Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago, and Chicago Dance Crash.

Also opening Friday night was the McCormick Ice Rink, just adjacent to the holiday tree court. Admission to the rink is free, but online, time-stamped tickets are required. Rates for skate rentals: $16 Monday–Thursday; $20 Friday-Sunday and holidays. Lockers can be rented for $2. The rink will remain open through March 3, 2024.

Skaters enjoy the opening night of the McCormick Ice Rink in Millennium Park on Friday.

Skaters enjoy the official opening night of the McCormick Ice Rink in Millennium Park on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sun-Times staff photographer Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere was on-hand Friday night to capture the sights and sounds in Millennium Park as the festivities unfolded.

Skating enthusiasts of all ages take in the fun at the McCormick Ice Rink in Millennium Park on Friday’s opening night.

Skating enthusiasts of all ages take in the fun at the McCormick Ice Rink in Millennium Park on Friday’s opening night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

USA vs. Edward M. Burke
‘Stickler’ defense? Opening statements wrap in Burke trial, feds begin calling witnesses
Transportation
Passengers have no answers on cause of CTA Yellow Line crash
News
Holiday hordes? Record number of Thanksgiving travelers expected at O’Hare and Midway: ‘Travel’s coming back’
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks
Bulls
Polling Place: Would you like to see the Bulls trade Zach LaVine?
Such a scorer. Such a leaper. Such a waste of time?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Lawmakers on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Columnists
Supporters of Invest in Kids scholarships didn’t try hard enough to get to bargaining table
Too many proponents seemed more interested in battling with teachers’ unions than seeking a deal to protect kids already in the program, Rich Miller writes.
By Rich Miller
 
Joe Albrecht, a Peoples Gas crew member, works on installing a 12-inch main on the 3200 block of West Eastwood in the Albany Park neighborhood in 2019.
Editorials
Illinois Commerce Commission steps up for natural gas customers
The commission’s decision will put money back into the pockets of ratepayers.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Extremism in the Ranks
Chicago cops tied to Oath Keepers barred from testifying in court, Kim Foxx decides
The move by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office comes weeks after WBEZ and the Sun-Times identified officers who appeared on leaked membership rolls for the anti-government group.
By Tom Schuba and Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
A photo of Tremaine Edmunds celebrating an interception.
Bears
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds ‘blessed’ that knee injury wasn’t season-ending
Edmunds is questionable for the Lions game Sunday, which would be his first since getting hurt.
By Jason Lieser
 