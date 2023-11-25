Mount Carmel rolls to the Class 7A title, ties Joliet Catholic’s record of 15 championships

NORMAL, Ill.— Mount Carmel beat Downers Grove North 35-9 in the Class 7A state championship game on Saturday at ISU’s Hancock Stadium.

Every state title is special. Most schools don’t have one football championship. But the win on Saturday means even more for the Caravan and their faithful fanbase.

It’s the school’s 15th title, which ties Joliet Catholic for the most in state history. It’s not a record that Mount Carmel coaches have discussed much publicly, but there is no doubt that catching the Hilltoppers has been a longtime goal.

The Caravan wasn’t challenged in the playoffs, scoring more than 60 points in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Dynamic running back Darrion Dupree and junior quarterback Jack Elliott were practically unstoppable and the defensive line, led by Tavon Rice, bottled up Downers Grove North’s offense.

Elliott was 28-for-37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns. Dupree had 12 carries for 78 yards and seven receptions for 60 yards.

Senior Kevin Gardner had five catches for 82 yards and two TDs or the Caravan (13-1).

Linebacker Parker Startz finished four tackles, 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for a loss for Mount Carmel, which held Downers Grove North.