The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
Bradley Parker-Sparrow, a professional musician and producer for 50 years, sits at his piano in his Lake View home.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow, a professional musician and producer for 50 years, sits at his piano in his Lake View home.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Music

Bradley Parker-Sparrow’s album tattoos are a tribute to the start of his jazz career

The 69-year-old musician, who previously was Chicago’s composer-in-residence, started getting tattoos as a way to shake up the jazz scene.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Bradley Parker-Sparrow’s album tattoos are a tribute to the start of his jazz career
SHARE Bradley Parker-Sparrow’s album tattoos are a tribute to the start of his jazz career

How do you immortalize music? Bradley Parker — also known as Bradley Parker-Sparrow — has done it on vinyl, cassette, CDs, even 8-tracks. And, oh, yeah, the jazz musician also has had the titles of his first four albums inked into his skin.

The first of those tattoos pays tribute to the first album he released, “Latin Black.” The album was released in 1979, when Parker-Sparrow says his genre was thought by many to be passé.

“Jazz was thought of kind of passé and boring because you couldn’t dance,” Parker-Sparrow says. “I couldn’t find a label. So I started my own label.”

In a time in which rock and roll was king, Parker-Sparrow says he wanted to come up with a way to get people to pay attention to his jazz album. That’s where the idea for a tattoo was born.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow poses with his forearm tattoo that reads “Latin Black,” for his first album cover.

The album cover for Bradley Parker-Sparrow’s first album, “Latin Black,” featuring his tattoo.

Provided

“At that time, everybody didn’t have tattoos,” he says. “It was considered more of a macho thing. I figured I’d just get the tattoo, and I’d get some press.”

“I had the tattoo done because a sense of theater has to be added to Jazz,” a then-25-year-old Parker-Sparrow told the Chicago Sun-Times in 1980. “Jazz has gotten too intellectual. This is to dust the new wavers who are always doing something to themselves. I’m told it will start to fade in 10 years.”

Four decades later, the ink is worn but not faded.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow, a professional musician and producer for 50 years, shows off his ‘Latin Black’ and ‘Desert Rat’ tattoos in his Lake View home. The tattoos represent his albums named ‘Latin Black’ released in 1979 and ‘The Desert Rat’ released in 1991.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow, a professional musician and producer for 50 years, shows off his ‘Latin Black’ and ‘Desert Rat’ tattoos in his Lake View home. The tattoos represent his albums named ‘Latin Black’ released in 1979 and ‘The Desert Rat’ released in 1991.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Parker-Sparrow, now 69, got three more tattoos for his next three albums — “Sparrow AM/FM” (1982), “The Desert Rat” (1991) and “Solo” (1995).

“When I perform, I’m always very outgoing,” he says. “I like Cab Calloway. I like putting on a show.”

After starting his own label, Sparrow Sound Design Recording Studio and Production Facility, in 1977, Parker-Sparrow also was the city of Chicago’s composer-in-residence from 1979 to 1980. He’s still a parter in two other labels: Southport Records and Northport Records.

Parker-Sparrow’s tattoos were done by now-retired tattoo artist Dale Grande, who owns Chicago Tattooing Company, 1017 W. Belmont Ave.

“In a way, it’s a visualization of the music,” Parker-Sparrow says. “You write a song, you tool it, and you’ve got it, it’s more fixed as a tattoo. It’s kind of like experimenting visually with your body.”

Bradley Parker-Sparrow plays on his piano in his Lake View home.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow plays on his piano in his Lake View home.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Grande says the visualization and then realization of either a composition or a tattoo are impressive art forms.

“I admire all these people that can compose music and write lyrics and all that stuff and put it together,” Grande says. “If you want to correlate it with tattoos, to put those designs in your head together and then put it on somebody’s skin, it’s an amazing thing to do.”

With a career spanning decades — and about two dozen more albums — Parker-Sparrow says he had to cut off the ink at four tattoos and doesn’t plan on getting more.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow and his bandmates.

Bradley Parker-Sparrow and his bandmates.

Provided

Parker-Sparrow says his tattoos give him a sense of nostalgia.

“They remind me, now that I’m older, it’s like all the sudden you’re an adult,” Parker-Sparrow says. “It reminds me of the time that surrounded the tattoo with my wife, my friends, my bandmates at the time.”

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Metro/State
Goodbye, Cooper’s Hawk. Group to rename birds named after people
Murals and Mosaics
Why does this Lake View mural picture an octopus, seahorses and a skywriting rat?
Business
In Bronzeville, Fourtunehouse Art Center aims to offer space for artists, musicians, the community
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
merlin_116823460.jpg
Bears
Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Saints
Edmunds suffered a knee injury when he was inadvertently hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet against the Chargers last week. Jack Sanborn will move from the strong side to middle linebacker in place of Edmunds.
By Mark Potash
 
Barrington’s Ian Tepas (84) catches a pass for a touchdown as the ball clears Ethan Hunt’s (23) hand.
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the second round.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This Bombardier Challenger jet was carrying about 230 pounds of cocaine shipped from Mexico to Gary in 2021, federal authorities say.
Crime
Feds’ seizure of jet in Gary tied to reputed leader of Mexican cocaine ring
Oswaldo Espinosa shipped thousands of pounds of cocaine from Mexico, according to an indictment this summer. The global supply of the drug is way up — and so is the quantity of coke the feds have been seizing in the Chicago area.
By Frank Main
 
Noah Herron, who played football for Northwestern University, speaks during a press conference at the Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard office in the Loop, where he and another former football player spoke about alleged racial discrimination, which included having to cut their hair to conform and prevent retaliation, during their time playing on the team.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Former Northwestern football captains share experiences of racism, being forced to conform to the ‘Wildcat Way’
“Coaches, trainers and staff told us that we needed to change the way we dressed, acted and styled our hair,” former player Rico Lamitte said Friday.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice
Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb almost three weeks ago.
By Patrick Finley
 