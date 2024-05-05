Horoscope for Sunday, May 5, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a strong day for you because the moon is in your sign. You will be more highly emotional, especially reacting to others. However, when the moon is in your sign, your luck improves! Why not ask the universe for a favor? See what happens.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This has been a busy, powerful time for you because so many planets are in your sign. That is why today, you might want to take it easy and grab some privacy and peace and quiet for yourself. Take a moment to regroup and re-energize before your new week begins.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Emotional contact with your friends is important to you. In fact, you might feel more protective and supportive than usual for someone. This might happen with an individual friend, or you might feel this with respect to a charitable group working for the benefit of others.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might find it difficult to hide certain facts about yourself. (For example, a public argument.) Nevertheless, you will display more emotional sensitivity and empathy toward others, which makes this an excellent day for any kind of public relations work.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong urge to get away from it all. You want to break free from your routine. A chance to travel would be excellent. But you might study and take a mental journey as well. Meeting new people from other cultures will help you to explore your world.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might desire something that belongs to someone else; or perhaps you will feel overly possessive about property or something that holds memories from the past for you. One thing is certain: Your emotional encounters with others will be more intense.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Steer clear of confrontations with women. Guard against knee-jerk reactions to others, especially with partners and close friends. When the moon is opposite your sign, it’s better to compromise and be ready to cooperate. Don’t look for trouble, because it will find you!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you will feel gratified if you have an opportunity to perform a service for someone, especially a family member. You might help someone complete a job or do a favor for them. Some will focus on issues related to home crafts and hobbies.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Romance is favored along with sports events and fun activities with children. You need to be yourself now and feel what you really are in relation with others. Relax and do your own thing. Grab any opportunity to express your creative urges.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is an excellent day to retire by yourself to your own private place. You might want to escape the needs and demands of the outside world and have a pleasant relaxing time at home or by yourself. You might also observe how much your habits control your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel the need to talk to somebody else at a gut level of communication about something that’s important to you. This is why you won’t be satisfied with superficial conversation that many people will show you. You want to discuss something real.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might emotionally identify with your possessions, which is why you won’t want to lend something to someone. Or you might find you have to defend yourself in areas where you really have nothing at stake. Your focus on money, security and cash flow is strong. Maintain or take care of something that is important.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian writer Michael Palin (1943) shares your birthday. You are talkative, opinionated and highly energized. You’re also generous and caring about others. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of whatever is holding you back — including people and places. Rethink your future.

