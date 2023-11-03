The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 3, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

IHSA state football playoff scores

All the scores from the second round.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Barrington’s Ian Tepas (84) catches a pass for a touchdown as the ball clears Ethan Hunt’s (23) hand.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Second Round

CLASS 8A

(16) Neuqua Valley at (1) Loyola, Sat. 1

(8) Huntley at (24) St. Ignatius, Fri. 7

(13) Glenbard West at (4) Edwardsville, Sat. 1

(5) York at (21) Lyons, Sat. 6

(15) Minooka at (2) Lincoln-Way East, Fri. 6:30

(10) Warren at (7) South Elgin, Sat. 1

(14) Naperville Central at (3) Barrington, Sat. 7

(11) Belleville East at (6) Maine South, Fri. 6

CLASS 7A

(16) Bradley-Bourbonnais at (1) Normal, Sat. 6

(9) Glenbard East at (25) Addison Trail, Fri. 6

(13) Downers Grove North at (4) Hersey, Sat. 4

(12) Lincoln-Way West at (28) Collinsville, Sat. 3

(15) Willowbrook at (2) Hononegah, Sat. 2

(10) Lincoln-Way Central at (7) Batavia, Sat. 1

(3) Quincy at (19) Wheaton North, Sat. 2

(11) Prospect at (6) Mount Carmel, Fri. 7

CLASS 6A

(1) Lake Zurich at (9) Kaneland, Sat. 4

(5) Wauconda at (4) Belvidere North, Sat. 1

(7) Geneva at (15) Lake Forest, Fri. 7

(3) Cary-Grove at (11) Highland Park, Sat. 2

(8) Eisenhower at (1) Kankakee, Sat. 1

(5) Normal West at (4) East St. Louis, Sat. 1

(7) Crete-Monee at (2) Washington, Ill., Sat. 3

(6) Glenwood at (3) Richards, Sat. 2:30

CLASS 5A

(8) St. Francis at (16) Sterling, Sat. 5

(5) Sycamore vs. (4) Morgan Park at Gately, Sat. 12:30

(7) Glenbard South at (15) Nazareth, Sat. 1

(6) Carmel at (3) Antioch, Sat. 1

(1) Morris at (9) Sacred Heart-Griffin, Sat. 2

(13) Triad at (12) Joliet Catholic, Sat. 1

(15) Providence at (10) Hillcrest, Sat. 1

(6) Metamora at (3) Highland, Sat. 2

CLASS 4A

(8) Sandwich vs. (1) Dyett at Gately, Sat. 4:30

(4) Wheaton Academy at (12) St. Viator, Fri. 7

(7) IC Catholic at (2) Rockford Boylan, Sat. 2

(3) Dixon at (11) St. Laurence, Sat. 1

(8) Coal City at (1) Rochester, Fri. 7

(5) Mt. Zion at (4) Breese Central, Sat. 2

(7) Charleston at (2) Murphysboro, Sat. 2

(14) Peoria Notre Dame at (11) Harrisburg, Sat. 5

CLASS 3A

(1) Byron at (9) Peotone, Sat. 1

(5) Durand-Pecatonica at (13) Stillman Valley, Sat. 1

(2) Princeton at (10) Monmouth-Roseville, Sat. 5

(6) Montini at (14) Prairie Central, Sat. 2

(1) DuQuoin at (9) Tolono Unity, Sat. 2

(5) Sullivan-Okaw Valley at (4) Mt. Carmel, Ill., Sat. 2

(7) Olympia at (2) Greenville, Sat. 3

(6) St. Joseph-Ogden at (3) Roxana, Sat. 3

CLASS 2A

(1) Seneca at (9) Rockridge, Sat. 2

(5) Wilmington at (4) Tri-Valley, Sat. 2

(7) Momence at (2) Maroa-Forsyth, Sat. 2

(6) Farmington at (3) Bloomington Central Catholic, Sat. 1

(8) Nashville at (16) Quincy Notre Dame, Sat. 1

(5) Red Bud at (4) Athens, Sat. 2

(2) Shelbyville at (10) Vandalia, Sat. 2

(3) Johnston City at (11) Breese Mater Dei, Sat. 1

CLASS 1A

(8) Forreston at (1) Lena-Winslow, Sat. 2

(5) Morrison at (4) Annawan-Wethersfield, Sat. 1

(2) Stark County at (10) ROWVA, Sat. 2

(6) Aurora Christian vs. (3) Hope Academy at Altgeld Park, Sat. 1

(1) Camp Point Central at (9) Calhoun, Sat. 2

(5) LeRoy at (4) Belleville Althoff, Sat. 1:30

(7) Salt Fork at (2) Sesser-Valier, Sat. 2

(6) Casey-Westfield at (3) Greenfield-Northwestern, Sat. 2

