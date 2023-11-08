The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Sports Media Sports

George Ofman turns ‘Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know’ podcast into book

The book personalizes his podcast of the same name. Of the nearly 100 people he has interviewed, Ofman selected 50 to expound upon in vignettes about his relationship with each.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE George Ofman turns ‘Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know’ podcast into book
IMG_1512.jpg

In 50 years in sports broadcasting, George Ofman has learned to adapt. After being laid off by WBBM-AM in 2020 following 33 years in Chicago radio, Ofman created a podcast on which he interviews sports personalities with connections to the city.

Next week, that show will be released in book form.

“I was a sportscaster. I became a podcaster and a book-caster,” he said.

Ofman’s “Tell Me a Story I Don’t Know,” published by Triumph Books in Chicago, personalizes his podcast of the same name. Of the nearly 100 people he has interviewed, Ofman selected 50 to expound upon in vignettes about his relationship with each.

“The whole idea of the podcast is to bring these people to life,” said Ofman, who’s concluding the ninth and final season of the show. “Same with the book, where you’re going to read something about a person that you wouldn’t normally read. Like [Big Ten Network host] Dave Revsine’s incredible story about the golf outing when he was on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard.

“He told his wife, I’m just going to look for a golf game, and he found a foursome. He’s running late, he gets to the foursome and they introduce each other, and the last guy is O.J. Simpson.”

Another story comes from Northwestern basketball and football radio voice Dave Eanet, who as a child attended the funeral of President John F. Kennedy.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg wrote the foreword. His first job after college was at all-news WMAQ-AM with Ofman, and they were The Score’s last hires before the station went on the air in 1992.

“I asked him, ‘Would you do this?’ ” Ofman said. “[He said] ‘Love to.’ Two hours later, it was in.”

Ofman worked at defunct Chicago outlets such as Sports Phone and WFYR-FM, where the legendary Red Motlow hired him. He also was a successful freelancer for 13 years. He has had enough experiences to interview himself for his podcast.

“You have no idea what life will throw at you,” Ofman said. “My whole career has been that way.”

Remote patrol

ESPN’s next “E60” tells the story of the late Mayra Ramirez, a running enthusiast from Chicago. In June 2020, she was the first person in the United States to receive a double lung transplant because of COVID. The episode focuses on her pact with Univision’s Jorge Ramos, an idol of hers, to run together on the lakefront when she recovered. It will air at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marquee Sports Network will air the Chicago Public League football semifinal between Simeon and Young at 4 p.m. Saturday from Lane Stadium. Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen and Marquee Bears analyst Henry Burris will call the game.

NFL games that will air Sunday in the Chicago market: Packers at Steelers, noon, CBS 2 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis); Saints at Vikings, noon, Fox 32 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth); Giants at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., Fox 32 (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen).

Next Up In Sports
Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ grows audience before, during, after games
The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
Signing Day steals, success stories, all the stars that left and the best still uncommitted
The issues of Wolf Lake do not include its fisheries
Craig Breslow speaks glowingly of Cubs after leaving to lead the Red Sox’ baseball operations
Tavariyuan Williams, who survived being shot last year, ready to lead De La Salle
The Latest
A CTA bus in the Loop on July 26, 2022.
News
Working in-person costs employees $51 a day over remote work, survey finds
More companies are calling employees back to the office even though only 22% want to be working in person.
By David Struett
 
Classes were canceled Thursday after a classroom ceiling collapsed in Lockport Township’s High School freshman center.
Suburban Chicago
Lockport Township High School freshmen likely to attend class at former Lincoln-Way North High School after ceiling collapse
Supt. Robert McBride said at a school board meeting that repairs of the 114-year-old central campus building “is going to take longer than we thought.”
By Kade Heather
 
Chef Brandon Rushing of The Briny Swine Smokehouse &amp; Oyster Bar pays homage to a dear friend with his Thanksgiving stuffing recipe.
Holiday Guide 2023
Holiday dining at home: Lowcountry cornbread, pecan and shiitake stuffing by Chef Brandon Rushing
Rushing’s mentor, chef Philip Bardin, was one of five original chefs who put Charleston’s culinary scene on the map and helped inspire the flavors of Lowcountry cuisine.
By Contributor
 
Capt. Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) finds her powers entangled with those of Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel in “The Marvels.”
Movies and TV
‘The Marvels’ sticks likable superhero trio in a low-stakes story
Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani have fun chemistry together, but ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel seems to be stretching its lightweight plot.
By Richard Roeper
 
Police car light bar.
Crime
2 charged in fatal shooting of single mom in Worth
Jonnie Angel Klein, 31, was in the 6800 block of West 111th Street when she was killed Saturday.
By Cindy Hernandez
 