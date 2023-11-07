The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Marquee will televise Prep Bowl, two other high school football games this month

Marquee Sports Network announced on Tuesday that it will televise this year’s Prep Bowl, which will be held at Lane on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Simeon’s Dewayne Brooks (1) carries the ball against Phillips.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The legendary Prep Bowl, which was once the biggest high school sports event in the state, has receded from prominence over the years as the Illinois High School Association’s state football playoffs have taken center stage.

The Prep Bowl was once held at Soldier Field, now it rotates between Public League and Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic hosts. The game features the winners of a consolation playoff between football teams that have been eliminated from the IHSA’s state playoffs.

“We are excited to partner with Marquee Sports Network, giving us a unique opportunity through local television to publicize our student-athlete’s great accomplishments both on and off the field,” CPS Sports Director David Rosengard said in a statement. “This platform allows us to further tell our storied history of Chicago Public League Football.”

Marquee will broadcast two other high school football games this month: a Public League playoff semifinal between Young and Simeon from Lane at 4 p.m. on Saturday and a yet to be determined IHSA state semifinal on Nov. 18.

“It’s a privilege to be able to shine a spotlight on the tremendous history and tradition of high school football in the Chicagoland area, and highlight the student-athletes who have worked all season to get to this point,” Marquee GM Mike McCarthy said in a statement.

