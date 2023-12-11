The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Nicki Minaj tour coming to Chicago’s United Center in 2024

The rapper’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour arrives in Chicago on April 24.

By  Katie Anthony
   
Nicki Minaj arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on earlier this year. Her 2024 tour includes a stop in Chicago.

Calling all Chicago Barbz.

Nicki Minaj is embarking on a world tour following the release of her first studio album in six years, Pink Friday 2, which dropped Dec. 8.

The tour comes to Chicago’s United Center on April 24, 2024.

General onsale for the tickets begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 via Ticketmaster.

Citi Cardmembers can snag tickets during the presale, which starts at 9 a.m. Dec. 12. A handful of other presale opportunities, including the Spotify presale, start at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The tour kicks off March 1 in Oakland, California, with a total of 37 dates and more to be announced.

Fans have long been awaiting Minaj’s return to the road. “Pinkprint,” her last headlining tour, was in 2015-2016, and included a stop at First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Minaj was slated to perform at Chicago’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball stop Dec. 4, but dropped out the day before with Lil Wayne taking her spot.

“I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year,” Minaj wrote on X Dec. 3.

