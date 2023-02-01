Beyonce bringing Renaissance tour to Chicago

Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce the dates for her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in Stolkholm, Sweden, in May, and includes a stop in Chicago on July 22 at Soldier Field.
The tour is in support of the charttopping “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, released in July.
While ticket onsale dates have been announced for the European leg of the tour, current info includes the opportunity to “register” via Verified Fan for the U.S. dates, including the Chicago show. Registration for “Group A,” which includes Chicago, is open through 10:59 p.m. (Chicago time) Feb. 2
“Renaissance” is up for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be presented Sunday night.
The album garnered nine Grammy nominations, including three nods for “Break My Soul” for record of the year, song of the year and best dance/electronic recording.
The tour announcement comes in the wake of Beyonce’s recent concert in Dubai last month, which marked her first full live show since 2018. That year marked a joint world tour between Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, including two sold-out shows at Soldier Field.
Here’s the full tour schedule:
EUROPE
May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena
May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium
May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium
May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium
May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light
May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France
May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium
June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome
June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena
June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion
June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park
June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
NORTH AMERICA
July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
July 15– Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 21– St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome