The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Beyonce bringing Renaissance tour to Chicago

The superstar announced the dates for her summer world tour, which includes at stop Soldier Field.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE Beyonce bringing Renaissance tour to Chicago
Beyonce received nine Grammy Award nominations, leading the pack for the 2021 honors.

Beyonce brings her world tour to Chicago in July.

AP

Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce the dates for her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in Stolkholm, Sweden, in May, and includes a stop in Chicago on July 22 at Soldier Field.

The tour is in support of the charttopping “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, released in July.

While ticket onsale dates have been announced for the European leg of the tour, current info includes the opportunity to “register” via Verified Fan for the U.S. dates, including the Chicago show. Registration for “Group A,” which includes Chicago, is open through 10:59 p.m. (Chicago time) Feb. 2

“Renaissance” is up for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be presented Sunday night.

The album garnered nine Grammy nominations, including three nods for “Break My Soul” for record of the year, song of the year and best dance/electronic recording.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of Beyonce’s recent concert in Dubai last month, which marked her first full live show since 2018. That year marked a joint world tour between Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, including two sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

EUROPE

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15– Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21– St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Teen walks around house, answers door in her underwear
An $80 million dog? ‘Gunther’s Millions’ has some but not all of the answers
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023
Boeing bids farewell to a transportation icon, delivering the last 747 jumbo jet
Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
Wisin y Yandel, Grupo Firme among the scheduled performers at Sueños 2023
The Latest
Kenwood’s Natasha Barnes (3) shoots the ball against St. Louis Vashon.
High School Basketball
Interruptions are over for Kenwood’s Natasha Barnes, whose future is bright
Natasha Barnes’ path to a college scholarship and a starring role on one of the state’s top girls basketball teams has had a few twists and turns.
By Mike Clark
 
Alex Caruso
Bulls
It’s all in the details for the slumping Bulls as the deadline nears
There’s plenty of blame to go around on why this Bulls team seems to be underachieving, but the coaching staff has to get some fault, especially when it comes to executing the details.
By Joe Cowley
 
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.
NFL
Tom Brady insists this retirement is for real
He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retires at age 45, the owner of seven Super Bowl rings and numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.
By Associated Press
 
Two people were killed and a third was injured in a crash Dec. 25, 2022 on Interstate 94.
Crime
Illinois state troopers injured while pursuing stolen car on Dan Ryan
Illinois State Police troopers were patrolling near 47th Street when they saw a black BMW that fit the description of a car that was stolen an hour earlier, according to state police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Antlers intact on a buck skeleton found while shed hunting.
Outdoors
Disappearing into hunting shed antlers and finding a surprise
Part of the joy of hunting shed antlers is disappearing in a still time of the year; some times, like Saturday, there are surprising finds.
By Dale Bowman
 