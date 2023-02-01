Beyonce bringing Renaissance tour to Chicago

Beyonce took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to announce the dates for her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off in Stolkholm, Sweden, in May, and includes a stop in Chicago on July 22 at Soldier Field.

The tour is in support of the charttopping “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, released in July.

While ticket onsale dates have been announced for the European leg of the tour, current info includes the opportunity to “register” via Verified Fan for the U.S. dates, including the Chicago show. Registration for “Group A,” which includes Chicago, is open through 10:59 p.m. (Chicago time) Feb. 2

“Renaissance” is up for album of the year at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be presented Sunday night.

The album garnered nine Grammy nominations, including three nods for “Break My Soul” for record of the year, song of the year and best dance/electronic recording.

The tour announcement comes in the wake of Beyonce’s recent concert in Dubai last month, which marked her first full live show since 2018. That year marked a joint world tour between Beyonce and hubby Jay-Z, including two sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

Here’s the full tour schedule:

EUROPE

May 10 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 8 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion

June 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15– Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21– St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome