The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 12, 2023
College Sports Sports

New Mexico State cancels men’s basketball season after harassment allegations

The school called off the rest of the season after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE New Mexico State cancels men’s basketball season after harassment allegations
New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday.

New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday.

Nathan J. Fish/The Las Cruces Sun News via AP

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State called off the rest of its men’s basketball season Sunday after reviewing a police report that cited three players for false imprisonment, harassment and counts of criminal sexual contact against a teammate.

In a statement, chancellor Dan Arvizu said “this action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team.”

The campus police report, obtained by The Associated Press, redacted the names of the players involved. The report, filed Friday, detailed the victim telling investigators that last Monday, three members of the team held the victim down “removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his (buttocks).’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim told police he had no choice but to let this happen “because it’s a 3-on-1 type of situation.”

The victim said other incidents had been occurring since last July or August, and that inappropriate physical and sexual touching by his teammates had been occurring in the locker room and on road trips.

“We must uphold the safety of our students and the integrity of our university,” Arvizu said. “It’s time for this program to reset.”

He said he had spoken with the commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference, which said it was reviewing how to treat the six New Mexico State games that will be wiped off the schedule in regards to seeding for next month’s conference tournament. The report said the victim went to campus police to report a possible assault, but did not want to press criminal charges for the time being.

On the same day the report was filed, the school announced it was suspending its season indefinitely. Then, on Saturday, Arvizu acknowledged the suspension was occurring because of hazing allegations on the team.

At about the time Arvizu revealed the hazing allegations, two players on the team quit. One of them, redshirt freshman Shahar Lazar, said he was leaving because “I don’t think the program that I originally committed to aligns with my beliefs and core values.”

These allegations come less than three months after the suspension of forward Mike Peake, who is being investigated in the case of the fatal shooting of a student from rival school, University of New Mexico on Nov. 19.

Peake has not been charged in that case, which included state police stopping the team bus on Interstate-25 as it headed back to Las Cruces shortly after the shooting, and missing Peake and three of his teammates, who had taken him to the hospital with an injured leg.

Next Up In College Sports
Super Sunday party: Northwestern chops down No. 1 Purdue 64-58 in Evanston
Illinois rallies for impressive 69-60 victory against No. 24 Rutgers
What’s that racket? We’re one month from brackets. It’s time to dive into college hoops
These five Chicago-area baseball players found their comfort ’Zona
Buie, Barnhizer lead Northwestern past Ohio State
DePaul suffers sixth consecutive loss
The Latest
GettyImages_56067008.jpg
Obituaries
David Jude Jolicoeur, De La Soul rapper Trugoy the Dove, dies at 54
He was a founding member of the Long Island hip hop trio.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
 
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. U.S. officials say an “unidentified object” has been shot down Sunday for the third time in as many days, this time over Lake Huron, after earlier downings in Alaska and Canada. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) ORG XMIT: WX106
Nation/World
‘Unidentified object’ shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Lake Huron is the third in a week
Officials briefly shut down air traffic over Lake Michigan but reopened it after an hour. Concerns are high in Washington about a large-scale Chinese aerial surveillance program.
By Colleen Long | Associated PressLolita C. Baldor | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
FILE - This undated photo shows Emmett Louis Till, who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in the Mississippi Delta in August 1955 after witnesses claimed he whistled at a white woman working in a store. Till’s cousin, Patricia Sterling, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, to compel the current Leflore County sheriff, Ricky Banks, to serve an arrest warrant on Carolyn Bryant in the kidnapping that led to the brutal lynching of Till, a Black teenager.
Nation/World
Lawsuit seeks white woman’s arrest in Emmett Till’s 1955 kidnapping, lynching
Researchers last year found an unserved search warrant on an accuser connected to the Chicago teen’s torture and death. Till’s cousin wants the warrant served on Carolyn Bryant.
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
The Supreme Court convenes for a public non-argument session in Washington on Jan. 23.
Editorials
Get ethics on the docket at the U.S. Supreme Court
With Americans’ trust in the Supreme Court at an all-time low, the nine justices in Washington ought to take a look at how Illinois does things.
By CST Editorial Board
 
This photo provided by Google shows Doja Cat in a scene from Google’s 2023 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Google via AP) OR
Business
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
Advertisers pay as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl, seeking to capture the attention of the roughly 100 million viewers, plus millions more online.
By Mae Anderson | Associated Press
 