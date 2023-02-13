Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, February 13, 2023
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
Elgin Academy at North Shore, 6:00
Francis Parker at University High, 6:00
Morgan Park Academy at Latin, 5:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Larkin at Glenbard South, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
ACERO-Cruz at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
Alden-Hebron at Richmond-Burton, 6:00
Christian Heritage at Westlake Christian, 7:00
DePue at Galva, 5:30
Erie-Prophetstown at Rock Falls, 7:00
Excel-South Shore at Solorio, 5:00
Goode at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30
Henry-Senachwine at Princeville, 7:30
Intrinsic-Belmont at Wells, 5:00
Lake View at Loyola, 5:00
Lane at Payton, 5:00
Orangeville at South Beloit, 7:00
Parkview Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30
Sandwich at Marquette, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Perspectives-MSA, 6:30
Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Ogden, 7:00
Westminster Christian at IMSA, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT
Ellison at Christ the King, 7:00