Monday, February 13, 2023
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Camden’s Cian Medley (1) shoots the ball over Kenwood’s Tyler Smith (2) at McGrath-Phillips Arena.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Monday, February 13, 2023

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

Elgin Academy at North Shore, 6:00

Francis Parker at University High, 6:00

Morgan Park Academy at Latin, 5:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Larkin at Glenbard South, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

ACERO-Cruz at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

Alden-Hebron at Richmond-Burton, 6:00

Christian Heritage at Westlake Christian, 7:00

DePue at Galva, 5:30

Erie-Prophetstown at Rock Falls, 7:00

Excel-South Shore at Solorio, 5:00

Goode at Horizon-McKinley, 5:30

Henry-Senachwine at Princeville, 7:30

Intrinsic-Belmont at Wells, 5:00

Lake View at Loyola, 5:00

Lane at Payton, 5:00

Orangeville at South Beloit, 7:00

Parkview Christian at Schaumburg Christian, 6:30

Sandwich at Marquette, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Perspectives-MSA, 6:30

Urban Prep-Bronzeville at Ogden, 7:00

Westminster Christian at IMSA, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP TOURNAMENT

Ellison at Christ the King, 7:00

