Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band coming to Wrigley Field in August

The Chicago stop on Bruce Springsteen’s tour will bring the rocker and his E Street Band to Wrigley Field on Aug. 9.

The date was one of several announced Tuesday as add-ons to the tour, which began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Gates for the Wrigley show will open at 5:30 pm and show time is 7:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Cubs.com/Springsteen.

Springsteen’s only previous tour stops at Wrigley were Sept. 7 and 8, 2012, during the “Wrecking Ball’ tour.

This is the 73-year-old superstar’s first major tour with the E Street Band in six years. The lineup includes Springsteen’s wife, singer Patti Scialfa; guitarists Stevie Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren; drummer Max Weinberg; bassist Garry Tallent, and keyboardist Roy Bittan.

Jake Clemons is performing the sax parts originated by his late uncle, Clarence Clemons. A brass section rounds out the big sound.

Contributing: AP