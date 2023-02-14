The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Wrigleyville

Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band coming to Wrigley Field in August

The show is part of the 73-year-old superstar’s first major tour with the band in six years.

By  Darel Jevens
   
bruce_CST_090912_39.jpg

Bruce Springsteen smiles at the crowd during his Sept. 7, 2012, concert at Wrigley Field.

Sun-Times File

The Chicago stop on Bruce Springsteen’s tour will bring the rocker and his E Street Band to Wrigley Field on Aug. 9.

The date was one of several announced Tuesday as add-ons to the tour, which began Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida.

Gates for the Wrigley show will open at 5:30 pm and show time is 7:30 pm. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Cubs.com/Springsteen.

Springsteen’s only previous tour stops at Wrigley were Sept. 7 and 8, 2012, during the “Wrecking Ball’ tour.

This is the 73-year-old superstar’s first major tour with the E Street Band in six years. The lineup includes Springsteen’s wife, singer Patti Scialfa; guitarists Stevie Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren; drummer Max Weinberg; bassist Garry Tallent, and keyboardist Roy Bittan.

Jake Clemons is performing the sax parts originated by his late uncle, Clarence Clemons. A brass section rounds out the big sound.

Contributing: AP

