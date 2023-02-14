The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No Shot Clock, Ep. 151: Regular season winners, city tournament review

Mike and Joe break down some of the “winners” from the regular season. Tournaments, teams and rules that can consider 2022-23 a success.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball. 

This episode starts off with Two Takes, hitting on a variety of topics. 

Then Mike and Joe go through some of the “winners” from the regular season, some tournaments, teams and rules that can consider 2022-23 a success. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

