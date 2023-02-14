No Shot Clock, Ep. 151: Regular season winners, city tournament review
Mike and Joe break down some of the “winners” from the regular season. Tournaments, teams and rules that can consider 2022-23 a success.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
This episode starts off with Two Takes, hitting on a variety of topics.
Then Mike and Joe go through some of the “winners” from the regular season, some tournaments, teams and rules that can consider 2022-23 a success.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
